Red Oak, the top-ranked Class A slow-pitch team, earned a regional. While Heavener is ranked third in Class 5A, the Wolves will be one of the six area teams on the road. Currently, all slow-pitch regionals are scheduled to start on Thursday. Below are assignments for area teams.
Class 5A: Heavener at Tecumseh, first game vs. Checotah 2:15 p.m.
Class 4A: Pocola at Dale, first game vs. Amber-Pocasset 2:15 p.m.
Class 3A: Wister at Calera, first game vs. Gore 2:15 p.m.
Class 2A: Keota at Rattan, first game vs. Rattan 1 p.m.
Class A: Red Oak hosting, first game vs. Battiest 1 p.m.
Class A: Whitesboro at Roff, first game vs. Turner 2:15 p.m.
Class A: LeFlore at Lookeba-Sickles, first game vs. Lookeba-Sickles 1 p.m.