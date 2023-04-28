Whitesboro slow-pitch regional celebration

Whitesboro's softball team celebrates its Class B regional title on Friday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Five area softball teams earned spots in slow-pitch state tournaments on Friday. Whitesboro, Red Oak and Pocola won their regional titles. Howe and Buffalo Valley made state as regional runners-up. Whitesboro, Pocola and Howe are returning to state after making it last year. Pocola is seeking a second straight state title. Red Oak returns to state after last making it two years ago when it won the Class A state title.

Here's the rundown of regional results from Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you