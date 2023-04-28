Five area softball teams earned spots in slow-pitch state tournaments on Friday. Whitesboro, Red Oak and Pocola won their regional titles. Howe and Buffalo Valley made state as regional runners-up. Whitesboro, Pocola and Howe are returning to state after making it last year. Pocola is seeking a second straight state title. Red Oak returns to state after last making it two years ago when it won the Class A state title.
Here's the rundown of regional results from Friday.
Class 4A regional at Preston (moved from Pocola)
Kellyville 14, Heavener 12
Pocola's Allyssa Parker and Kail Chitwood both totaled three home runs in the regional. Parker totaled 10 RBIs, and Chitwood had six. Maci Maxwell homered against Heavener. Bailey Lairamore homered against Preston.
Heavener's McKinley Alexander homered and had four RBIs against Kellyville.
Class 4A regional at Oktaha
Class A regional at Red Oak
Maycee Butcher totaled five home runs and 10 RBIs in her final series at home as a senior. Abbie Tovar hit two home runs, and Jaylee Branscum hit one against Mason. Kaylee Bryce hit three home runs, and Allie Tovar hit two against Kiowa.
Class B regional at Whitesboro
Whitesboro 22, Wapanucka 1
Whitesboro 15, Pittsburg 0
Class B regional at Caney
Buffalo Valley 10, Asher 0
Caney 9, Buffalo Valley 0
Buffalo Valley 12, Asher 2
Courtney Grey and Addi Wright homered in the first game against Asher. Emma Roberts homered twice in the second game against Asher.