DSC_0849.JPG

Pocola's Kylee Merritt connects for a hit against Howe in the fifth inning of the LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament on April 13.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Five area softball teams will play in slow-pitch state tournaments this week with four of them pitted in two matchups against area rivals. Also, during Wednesday's play, Keota's softball team will be honored as the Class 2A academic state champion before the 4 p.m. Class 2A state championship game. The girls in orange and black had a team grade point average of 3.96.

Tuesday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium

Tags

Recommended for you