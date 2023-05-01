Five area softball teams will play in slow-pitch state tournaments this week with four of them pitted in two matchups against area rivals. Also, during Wednesday's play, Keota's softball team will be honored as the Class 2A academic state champion before the 4 p.m. Class 2A state championship game. The girls in orange and black had a team grade point average of 3.96.
Tuesday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium
Whitesboro (29-9, ranked second) vs. Buffalo Valley (25-15, ranked sixth) 10 a.m., winner vs. Arnett-Lookeba-Sickles winner 1 p.m., Class B championship game 5:30 p.m.
Notes: Whitesboro beat Buffalo Valley 6-0 in the Class B fast-pitch state quarterfinal in October 2021. BV is in its first slow-pitch state tournament since 2002. Whitesboro, which reached the Class A slow-pitch state semifinal last year and the Class A state final two years ago under retired coach JoAnn Scarberry, has made five straight slow-pitch state tournaments since 2018. Whitesboro is 18-8 against ranked teams and 8-6 against top-10 teams. BV is 17-14 against ranked teams and 3-11 against top-five teams. Whitesboro has 20 games with double-digit scoring compared with 22 by BV.
Red Oak (32-5, ranked No. 1) vs. Maud (21-8, ranked 10th) 8:30 a.m., winner vs. Kiowa-Turner winner 11:30 a.m., Class A championship game 4 p.m.
Notes: Red Oak won the Class A slow-pitch state title in 2021, beating Whitesboro 24-8 for its sixth slow-pitch state title. Red Oak is 22-5 against ranked teams and 14-5 against top-five teams. Maud is 10-5 against ranked teams, 3-2 against top-10 teams and 1-0 against top-five teams. Red Oak has scored in double digits 32 times, compared with 17 by Maud.
Class 4A on Wednesday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium
Pocola (32-3, ranked No. 1) vs. Howe (16-13, ranked 15th) 11:30 a.m., winner vs. Silo-Coalgate winner 4 p.m., state championship game 7 p.m.
Notes: Pocola beat Howe 12-3 in the LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament final on April 13. Pocola won the Class 3A slow-pitch state championship last year, beating Morrison 9-3 in the final for its third slow-pitch state title in team history. Howe, which is in its second straight slow-pitch state tournament appearance and fourth since 2018, last advanced to the state semifinal in 2019. Pocola is in its third straight slow-pitch state tournament appearance. Pocola is 19-3 against ranked teams and 7-2 against top-five teams. Howe is 11-12 against ranked teams and 3-12 against top-five teams. Pocola has scored in double figures 26 times, compared with 15 by Howe. Pocola's Kail Chitwood has 25 home runs in 35 games while Allyssa Parker has 24 home runs in 29 games.