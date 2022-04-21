Here's a recap of the softball district tournaments from Wednesday and Thursday with LeFlore, Howe, Wister and McCurtain winning district titles. Pocola, Whitesboro and Buffalo Valley had to postpone their districts from Thursday to Friday. Pocola will start its Class 3A district against Sallisaw Central at 5 p.m. Whitesboro's first Class A district game against the loser of the 12 p.m. game between Indianola and Paden is slated for 2 p.m. Also, Heavener will play its Class 4A district on Friday, playing the loser between Warner and Vian at 11:30 a.m.
LeFlore wins Class A district at Wilson (Henryetta)
LeFlore won its Class A district title in Henryetta on Wednesday. First, LeFlore (19-17) beat Wilson (Henryetta) 15-3, scoring four runs in the first inning, six in the second and five in the third. Jenna Woodall doubled twice and walked. Kaylen Hudlow doubled and had four RBIs. Alyssa Waits was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Bryson Brown was 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
LeFlore beat Braggs 11-1. Lori Cogburn was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. River Cogburn was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Woodall was 2-for-3 with a triple.
LeFlore won the finale 14-2 against Wilson. Hudlow was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Woodall was 3-for-3. Lori Cogburn was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Waits was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Howe wins Class 4A district at home
In Game 4, Howe beat Wilburton 13-1, scoring four in the first inning, four in the second and five in the third. Kaelbi Duvall and Gracie Lute hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning. Lute was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Duvall had a two-run home run and a walk. Jayce Blake had a double and two RBIs. Jazz Harrison was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Maddy Nobles was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
In Game 3 against Wilburton, Howe won 11-1. Howe scored two in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth. Duvall was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a home run. Nobles had a hit and three RBIs. Abby Huie was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Gracie Lute was 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Harrison walked twice.
Howe (11-15) beat Panama 10-4 in Game 2. Howe scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, five in the second and three in the third for a 10-1 lead. Panama held Howe silent the rest of the game, but managed only three additional runs, which came in the fifth inning.
Howe's Duvall and Lute hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning. Duvall finished 3-for-3 with a walk and four RBIs. Karsyn Nye was 2-for-4 with a two-run double. Nobles had a hit, a walk and an RBI.
For Panama, Krista Dotson had a hit and a walk. Kelcee Ward was 2-for-4 with a fifth-inning home run and three RBIs. Layla Sons was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Makayla Honeycutt was 2-for-3.
Panama (13-16) lost Game 1 to Wilburton 11-6. Both teams scored two runs in the first inning. Panama fell behind 9-2 by the top of the sixth inning and attempted a rally with a run in the bottom of the sixth and three in the seventh.
Krista Dotson was 2-for-3 with a walk. Layla Sons was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Aleah McKinney was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Makayla Honeycutt was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
McCurtain squeezes out Class A district title at Cameron
McCurtain won the Class A districts title at Cameron on Thursday, beating Cameron 5-4 in the finale on a game-winning two-run double by Aaliyah Baker with two-outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
McCurtain scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning before Cameron tallied one in the second and two in the fourth for a 3-2 lead. McCurtain tied it in the bottom of the fourth. Cameron regained the lead in the top of the fifth when Jalyn Baker scored on an error.
Cameron's Baker and Lainey and London Dyer each had two hits. McCurtain's Brooklyn Vails was 2-for-4.
Cameron forced the extra final-road game by beating the previous game 10-2. McCurtain scored in the bottom of the first, but Cameron scored nine runs between the third and fifth innings. Brooke McCormack went 3-for-4. Lainey Dyer had three RBIs. Addy Cornell had a hit, a walk and two RBIs. Baker and London Dyer both had two hits. For McCurtain, Vails and Baker both had three hits.
McCurtain won Game 1 against Oaks Mission 13-0. Vails was 2-for-2 with a walk. Hailey Corbit, Idaysia Mills and Sidney Tackett were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Wrangler Strain homered and had three RBIs.
Cameron won Game 2 15-3 against Bluejacket, scoring two runs in the first inning, eight in the second and five in the third.
London Dyer was 2-for-2 with a walk. Lainey Dyer walked, tripled and had two RBIs. Cornell was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a triple.
McCurtain (17-5) beat Cameron 6-1 in Game 3 as Mills hit two home runs and had three RBIs. Tackett was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
For Cameron (20-12), London Dyer was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Afterwards, Cameron had to bounce back in the losers bracket by beating Oaks Mission 8-7. Cameron had a seven-run second inning for a 7-4 lead, but Oaks Mission tied it in the top of the fourth. London Dyer scored the go-ahead run in the fifth on a groundout by Cornell. Brooke McCormack had a hit and three RBIs. Cheyenne McCormack was 2-for-2 with a walk. Kassadee Francis was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Wister sweeps Talihina in Class 3A district at home
Wister (26-10) won its first game 12-1 against Talihina. Kaylea Underwood was 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs. Jaelyn Covey and McKinzie Duncan had a hit, a walk and two RBIs. Kinley Branscum was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Talihina's Jessea Stowell was 2-for-2.
Wister took Game 2 against Talihina 14-2, scoring six in the first inning, three in the second inning and five in the third. Branscum was 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs. Miriam Luce and Jordan Makovy both went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Kinsey Terry was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Kourtney Donaho was 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Covey was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Talihina's Malaree Morris had a hit and two RBIs.
Keota falls in Class 2A district at Rattan
Keota lost its two district games 5-2 and 9-1 to Soper at Rattan on Thursday.