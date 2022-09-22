After Whitesboro won its Class B softball district on Wednesday, five more area teams advanced as Heavener won its Class 3A bi-district and LeFlore and Cameron won districts in Class B and Red Oak, Wister and Keota won districts in Class A. Here's the recap of Thursday's softball playoffs.
Softball
Class 3A bi-district at Heavener
Heavener totaled 15 runs while winning its home bi-district, advancing to the regional at Kiefer.
Heavener held on for a 4-3 Game 1 win after two Holdenville batters walked in the top of the seventh inning.
Heavener posted three runs in the bottom of the fourth, including a two-run double by Ava Cartwright.
Holdenville capitalized on two errors in the top of the inning to tie it 3-all. Heavener took the final lead as Kinley Brand scored on a single by Grace Morrison.
Brand threw nine strikeouts and allowed three hits. Cayleigh McGee and Marianna Garcia both had a hit and a walk with Garcia driving in a run.
Heavener defeated Holdenville 11-2 in Game 2 with Brand throwing nine strikeouts and Cartwright going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Brand went 3-for-4. Garcia and Morrison both had a hit and two RBIs. McGee walked thrice.
Class A district at Wister
Wister swept its home district while totaling 35 runs in three games.
Arkoma won the opener 13-1 against Cave Springs. Lexi Wells went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs. Abby Kolb walked twice.
Next, Wister blanked Cave Springs 13-0. Kaylea Underwood allowed a hit and a walk, striking out eight of the 10 batters she faced in the three-inning game. Jordan Makovy went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Mia McGowen had two RBIs.
Then, Wister beat Arkoma 10-0 and 12-0.
In the first game against Arkoma, Maggie Wilson threw a four-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and a walk. She and Underwood both went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Irelyn Cooper and Kinley Branscum both hit home runs. Ariannah Johnson drew Arkoma's walk.
Underwood threw a three-inning perfect game in the finale, striking out eight of the nine Arkoma batters. Wilson and Kinzie Duncan both went 3-for-3 with Wilson driving in four runs. Underwood and Hattie Pate both had two hits and two RBIs. Branscum had a hit and a walk.
Class A district at Red Oak
Red Oak swept its home district, beating Gans 13-0 and Quinton 13-0 and 19-0.
Against Gans, Maycee Butcher, Allie Tovar and Hayden White each pitched an inning to no-hit the Grizzlies in three frames.
Kaylee Cannon doubled twice and drove in three runs. Tovar and Butcher were both 2-for-2. Courtney Adams doubled and produced two runs. Lexi Ober was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
In the first game against Quinton, White allowed two hits in the three-inning game, striking out eight of the 11 batters she faced. White and Tovar both went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Adams and Graciee Noggle also had two hits.
Red Oak took the finale 19-0 against Quinton, scoring six runs in the first inning and 13 in the second.
White hit a grand slam. Kayte Hood had a hit, a walk and two RBIs. Azzie Tovar went 2-for-2. Cannon and Ober both had a hit, a walk and an RBI. Butcher went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Class A district at Keota
Keota (22-7) needed a bit of heroism to sweep its district at home.
Keota won its first game 13-0 against Webbers Falls with a three-inning no-hitter by Jaycee Byrd with seven strikeouts and a walk. At the plate, she was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Skyler Corley hit a triple and had three RBIs. Javen Christenberry was 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
Afterwards against Afton, Keota rallied from a five-run deficit to win 9-8 in eight innings. Keota fell behind 5-2 by the second inning and 8-3 by the fourth. Keota scored three runs in the sixth inning, two in the seventh and got the winning run by putting Javen Christenberry across the plate in the bottom of the eighth with a Jayda Lester single with two outs.
Chloee Smith was 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Kaylee Norrid was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Christenberry threw six strikeouts.
To complete its district title, Keota won 6-2 against Afton. Christenberry, Norrid and Chloee Smith each had two hits with Christenberry driving in a run. Corley had a hit and two RBIs.
Class B district at Smithville
LeFlore triumphed in its district at Smithville with 22 runs in three wins.
McCurtain lost the opener 15-10 to Smithville. Both teams had 11 hits. McCurtain drew 10 walks while Smithville took four. However, McCurtain committed nine errors and Smithville had one. McCurtain's Bailey Bennett went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
LeFlore won the next game 6-3 against McCurtain. LeFlore's Alyssa Waits went 2-for-3. McCurtain's Sydnie Tackett had a hit and three RBIs and threw six strikeouts.
Afterwards, LeFlore beat Smithville 6-3 and 10-0.
In the first game against Smithville, Trystan Kirkes had two walks, a hit and an RBI. Alyssa Waits went 2-for-2. Piper Warren threw seven strikeouts.
Waits threw a four-inning no-hitter in the finale with seven strikeouts and a walk. She had a hit and two walks. Kirkes had a hit and two RBIs.
Class B district at Cameron
Cameron (20-9) won its three district games with a total of 38 runs, beating Schulter 15-0 and Oaks Mission 15-3 and 8-0.
Against Schulter, Lainey Dyer threw a two-inning no-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks. Addy Cornell doubled, homered, walked and had four RBIs. Addi Hess had a hit and four RBIs.
Against Oaks, Cornell hit two home runs while Lainey Dyer and Ashley Montgomery each hit home. Cornell was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Lainey Dyer had a hit, a walk and three RBIs. London Dyer had a hit, a walk and an RBI. Montgomery was 2-for-2 with a walk. Jalyn Baker doubled and drove in two runs. Lainey Dyer allowed a hit and threw three strikeouts in the three-inning game.
Lainey Dyer threw a five-inning perfect game in the finale against Oaks with 10 strikeouts. Montgomery went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs. Lainey Dyer went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. London Dyer also went 3-for-3.