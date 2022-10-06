Three of the five area teams competing in state tournaments at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday won their quarterfinals, including two in nail-biting fashion.
In Class 2A, Pocola (39-2) knocked off Dibble 8-2, grabbing an 8-0 lead by the second inning. Allyssa Parker hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Kail Chitwood drove a two-run single to right field in the second inning.
Parker threw five innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts.
On the other side of the 2A bracket, Howe (28-13) lost 7-3 to Silo. After Silo notched two runs in the first inning, Howe tied it with runs in the third and fourth innings. Silo went ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
Howe's Gracie Lute and Kaelbi Duvall both went 2-for-4. Joz Johnson walked twice.
Two area teams pulled off clutch wins in Class B. Eighth-ranked Whitesboro (17-17) defeated No. 1 Turner 2-0. Addison Walker hit a two-run triple in the top of the fifth and went 2-for-3. Madison Grogan threw eight strikeouts and held Turner to three hits.
Second-ranked Buffalo Valley (34-7) beat No. 7 Tupelo 1-0 in eight innings as Courtney Grey saw the ball get loose from the third basemen while sliding into the base for a steal and ran home for the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
Grey threw six strikeouts while throwing the eight-inning shutout. Tupelo had multiple runners on base in the top of the seventh inning, but BV tagged out runners at third and second on separate plays to help escape the jam.
In Class A, sixth-ranked Red Oak (29-12) lost 8-1 to third-ranked Cyril. The girls in purple and gold were within 2-1 through two innings, but Cyril posted a six-run fifth.
Friday semifinals at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
Whitesboro vs. Moss 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo Valley vs. Stuart 4 p.m.
Championship Saturday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
Whitesboro-Moss winner vs. Buffalo Valley-Stuart winner 11 a.m.
Pocola-Dale winner vs. Silo-Morrison/Amber-Pocasset winner 6:30 p.m.