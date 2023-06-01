OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Top-seeded Oklahoma took its Women's College World Series opener over No. 9-seed Stanford by a final of 2-0 Thursday afternoon at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. The win extends OU's (57-1) NCAA record win streak to 49 games.
A pitcher's duel between OU sophomore Jordy Bahl and Stanford's National Freshman of the Year NiJaree Canady ensued with Bahl besting her counterpart with the complete-game, 11-strikeout shutout.
Bahl escaped a pair of two-runner jams in each the first, fourth and fifth innings and stranded seven Cardinal (45-13) base runners on the day.
After a leadoff single from junior Jayda Coleman, the Sooners went hitless from the second through fourth innings.
OU's rally in the fifth started with right fielder Alynah Torres' one-out single before a two-out single from Boone put two on for the top of the order. Coleman came through with a single to left field that got away from the Stanford left fielder and allowed a pair of Sooner runs across and Coleman to advance to second.
Bahl retired six of the final seven Stanford batters to cap OU's 10th WCWS-opening game victory (10-6 all-time).
Bahl improved to 19-1 on the season and finished with a line of: 7.0 IP, 0 R, 1 BB and 11 K. The 11-strikeout performance was the first postseason double-digit K showing of her career. It was her fourth 10-plus strikeout game of 2023 and 10th of her career.
The individual shutout was Bahl's seventh of the season and OU's program record-tying 33rd of 2023, matching the mark set by the 2022 squad.
At the plate, Coleman paced OU with a 2-for-3, one RBI game. OU registered six hits vs. Canady, the nation's ERA leader and put up the most runs the nation's top frosh has surrendered in 2023.
Up next, Oklahoma meets four-seed Tennessee (50-8) Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be shown to a national audience on ABC with Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe on the call. The game marks OU's third game broadcasted on ABC in the last three years, the most of any softball program in the country.
All games can be heard on 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma and nationwide on The Varsity Network app with Chris Plank and DJ Sanchez calling the action.