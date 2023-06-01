OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Top-seeded Oklahoma took its Women's College World Series opener over No. 9-seed Stanford by a final of 2-0 Thursday afternoon at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. The win extends OU's (57-1) NCAA record win streak to 49 games. 

A pitcher's duel between OU sophomore Jordy Bahl and Stanford's National Freshman of the Year NiJaree Canady ensued with Bahl besting her counterpart with the complete-game, 11-strikeout shutout.

