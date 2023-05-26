The Sooners (31-25) will face Oklahoma State in an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Oklahoma, which was aggressive on offense throughout the game, went ahead 5-0 in the fourth inning. OU scored three runs in the first two innings on two hits, four walks, a hit batter and an error, taking advantage of two passed balls and two steals.
Anthony Mackenzie drew a bases-loaded walk in the first, and an error off the bat of Kendall Pettis brought home Jackson Nicklaus and Wallace Clark in the second. In the fourth inning, Bryce Madron singled to first base, and both Nicklaus and John Spikerman scored on the play to bring the lead to 5-0.
Texas Tech (39-19) cut the lead to 5-4 in the fourth as two errors led to four unearned runs. A high throw to first allowed the leadoff batter to reach, and a dropped pop up allowed the first run to score. That was followed by three straight RBI singles from Tracer Lopez, Nolen Hester and Gage Harrelson.
Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning. OU got a run back on a two-out double by Clark that scored Mackenzie, who led off with a double. Tech made it a one-run game again on an RBI single by Zac Vooletich.
The Sooners responded with three runs in the top of the sixth to make the score 9-5. Three straight walks and a wild pitch scored Spikerman, and Pettis came home on a squeeze bunt by Dakota Harris. Mackenzie then lined a single into center field to plate Madron.
The Red Raiders cut OU's lead to 9-7 on a two-run home run in the seventh inning by Dylan Maxcey. TTU hit four straight singles with two outs in the ninth. Lopez singled to right center to score a run, Hester singled up the middle to tie the game, and with the bases loaded following an infield hit, Kevin Bazzell singled to third to score the winning run.
Braden Carmichael started the game for Oklahoma and allowed one earned run over 5.0 innings. It was the first time in eight starts he did not earn a win on the mound. Carson Pierce, Will Carsten and Braxton Douthit (4-6) pitched in relief for the Sooners. Texas Tech reliever Josh Sanders (3-1) earned the win in relief.
The Oklahoma defense did make multiple plays in important spots throughout the game. OU turned a double play to strand two runners in the third inning and ended the fifth with another double play. With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Spikerman made a leaping catch in front of the wall in deep right center field to end the threat. Douthit came on with a runner at first and got a fly out and a called third strike to end the eighth inning.
Spikerman went 1 for 3 with two walks and scored two runs and Pettis walked three times and scored twice. Madron and Mackenzie each drove in two runs. Mackenzie and Nicklaus, who also scored twice, each tallied a pair of hits.