OKLAHOMA CITY — This entire season has been a numbers game for the Oklahoma softball team, and more impressive numbers kept coming with Saturday afternoon's 9-0 methodical victory over No. 4-seeded Tennessee in the Women's College World Series.
The latest update:
· The Sooners (58-1) extended their Division I record winning streak to 50 straight.
· They set a school record with their 34th shutout of the season, eclipsing the previous mark of 33 set last year.
· They have now won 17 straight games the last three seasons against Southeastern Conference opponents, a league they will join in the 2024-25 school year.
· They became the first team since Florida in 2017 to start the WCWS with back-to-back shutouts. It marked just the third time this season the 50-win Volunteers have been shut out.
OU's next contest will be Monday at 11 a.m. CT against the winner of Sunday's 2 p.m. elimination game between Stanford (46-14) and Florida State (56-9) or Washington (44-13).
With one more victory, the Sooners will advance to the best-of-three national championship series for the fourth straight time and the fifth time in the last six tournaments (there was no WCWS in 2020 due to COVID-19).
Sooners two-time First Team All-American righthander Jordy Bahl (20-1) got the win, working 3.2 innings and throwing just 54 pitches.
No Tennessee runner reached third base the entire game.
Meanwhile, OU scored all its runs in the second and third innings, had at least one baserunner in every inning, but left the bases loaded in the first. Seven different Sooners scored and eight of their nine starters reached base.
The Volunteers used four pitchers, none of whom was ace Ashley Rogers (19-1; 0.83 ERA), who is presumed to throw against the Cowgirls on Sunday.
The Sooners also used four pitchers, but Alex Storako, Kierston Deal and Nicole May made relief appearances just to step on the field for the first time after Bahl had opened with a complete game shutout against Stanford on Thursday afternoon. The foursome combined on a run-rule, one-hitter with three strikeouts.
The beginning of the end for Tennessee came with two out and two on in the second inning when OU second baseman Tiare Jennings hit a line drive over the fence in left-center to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead.
Jennings' blast chased Vols starter Karlyn Pickens (9-7), who frequently threw a 75 mph fastball, but already had thrown 48 pitches in 1.2 innings. By comparison, Bahl didn't throw her 48th pitch until there was one out in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, Sooners senior catcher Kinzie Hansen hit a line-drive homer to left-center that was hit even harder and lower than Jennings'. Hansen's two-run shot made the score 5-0 and, again, immediately chased Tennessee's second pitcher from the game.
Hansen atoned for grounding out with the bases loaded in the first inning.
Kylie Boone's two-run triple to left-center later in the third inning pushed the score to 7-0 with one out.
OU then scored on a wild pitch with Jennings batting for the second time in the inning. After a third pitching change, Coleman scored on another wild pitch to make it 9-0, thus creating a run-rule possibility.
Sooners' pinch-hitter Sophia Nugent was robbed of a solo home run to center field with two outs in the bottom of the fourth when Milloy snared the ball over the fence.