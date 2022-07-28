After a big finish in his first run at the International Finals Youth Rodeo and an appearance at the National High School Finals Rodeo, Hazen Sparks of Talihina is gearing up for a big season as an up-and-coming steer wrestler.
“This [year] is by far the best,” Sparks said. “I got a new horse. If it weren’t for him, I don’t think I would have had such a good run.”

