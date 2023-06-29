Hazen Sparks of Buffalo Valley tackled a major rodeo achievement and is working on more in the coming weeks. Sparks won the steer wrestling championship in the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association finals, which were June 3-4 in Lawton.
“There was a lot of pressure. I knew I had to make a run. It’s probably one of my best wins,” he said. With the win, he received a buckle, a saddle and a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) permit.

