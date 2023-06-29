Sparks wins OHSRA steer wrestling, prepares to compete at IFYR, NHSFR
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Hazen Sparks of Buffalo Valley tackled a major rodeo achievement and is working on more in the coming weeks. Sparks won the steer wrestling championship in the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association finals, which were June 3-4 in Lawton.
“There was a lot of pressure. I knew I had to make a run. It’s probably one of my best wins,” he said. With the win, he received a buckle, a saddle and a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) permit.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau Crew finishes as state semifinalist at OK Kids coach-pitch state
- Heavener interviews city manager candidate
- OK Kids coach-pitch state Day 2: Crew advance to state semifinals, Outlaws finish 2-2
- Independence Day events in LeFlore County
- Sparks wins OHSRA steer wrestling, prepares to compete at IFYR, NHSFR
- Stay cool and hydrated this summer
- Coach-pitch state: Crew win first two, Outlaws win one of two on Day 1
- Upcoming blood drives in LeFlore County
Popular Content
Articles
- Patten comes prepared to College World Series stage, delivers for ORU
- Coach-pitch state: Crew win first two, Outlaws win one of two on Day 1
- OK Kids coach-pitch state Day 2: Crew advance to state semifinals, Outlaws finish 2-2
- Choctaw Nation Announces Labor Day Festival Entertainment
- Three people -- two from Talihina injured in accident
- Early voting for Annexation of Rattan Public School into Kiamichi Technology Center District to start June 8th
- Trail of Tears Memorial Walk Remembers, Honors History
- Independence Day events in LeFlore County
- Atoka Resident Sentenced For Receipt Of Child Pornography
- Carl Albert State College baseball, softball camps
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.