The Spider Webb Memorial Golf Tournament will be June 18-20 at Wolf Ridge Country Club. June 18 provides the opportunity for practice rounds. Round 1 on June 19 starts at 9 a.m. The low scores and ties in each flight will qualify for a sudden elimination alternate shot team horserace following the round with cash prizes for the final two surviving teams. Round 2 is a modified scramble on June 20 starting at 10 a.m. The tournament is a two-person scramble.
There will be cash prizes for first, second and third place in each flight.
The cost is $550 per team (or $500 for those who bring a personal cart). There's an additional $300 per team buy-in per flight. For more information, contact Mark Chitwood at 760-702-2036 or Wolf Ridge Country Club at 918-647-2582.
The limit is 70 paid entries and 10 teams per flight determined by combined handicap.