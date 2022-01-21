Boys semifinals: Spiro 49, Panama 33, Pocola 42, Howe 36. 5th place games: Girls: Poteau 43, LeFlore 38. Boys: LeFlore 41, Heavener 40. Girls championship game at Talihina on Saturday: Howe vs. Pocola 6:30 p.m. Girls 3rd place game on Saturday at Wister: Whitesboro vs. Heavener 12 p.m. Boys final: Spiro vs. Pocola Saturday 8:30 p.m. at Talihina. Boys 3rd place game: Panama vs. Howe 1:30 p.m. at Wister.
Spiro 49, Panama 33
Spiro held Panama to its lowest scoring output since Jan. 7, 2020, as the Bulldogs made their first LCT final in three years. The Bulldogs (4-6) held the Razorbacks (9-4) to three long-distance makes.
"I thought we did a really good job of rotating, finding the extra man and keeping our composure," Spiro head coach Dustin Gist said.
Jared Huff pushed the Bulldogs through the early part of the game.
Huff scored seven of Spiro's nine first-quarter points, helping his team to a 9-6 lead.
He converted a three-point play for a 12-6 lead at the 6:38 mark of the second quarter.
Ethan Robbins knocked down a pair of 3-pointers from the right side to give Spiro a 21-12 edge.
Spiro (4-6) entered halftime ahead 21-14.
The Bulldogs put the Razorbacks away with an 8-1 run to start the third quarter, sparked by a pair of Zander Riggs buckets.
Panama tried to pound its way to the basket at the end of the quarter, but Spiro's Braxton Peterson picked up a steal in the closing seconds to preserve a 35-21 lead.
Huff led Spiro with 16 points while Robbins had 13 points with four 3-pointers, followed by Riggs with eight points (all in the second half) and Brycen Graham with five points.
Logan Davis led Panama with 10 points, followed by Kicks Nixon with eight, Bryce Tackett with six and Gavin Gotes with five.
Pocola 42, Howe 36
Pocola controlled the game in the first half and staved off a second-half push by Howe with its own late surge.
Pocola scored nine unanswered points, capped by a last-second right-corner 3-pointer by Ian Hardwick, for a 13-4 lead.
Jensin Coggins hit a pair of layups to get Howe within 13-8 by the 6:08 mark of the second quarter.
Pocola scored the last six points of the half, with Tre Elam making a running 13-footer in the lane for a 21-10 lead.
Howe scored the first six points of the third quarter to get within 21-16. Jorge Martinez made a layup in the last second of the quarter to get the Lions within 24-22.
Howe momentarily took a lead at 27-26 after a Ky Lynn free throw at the 5:13 mark of the fourth quarter, but Hardwick hit a 3-pointer from the right wing for an immediate answer.
Lynn made a pair of free throws on Howe's next possession, but Elam drove for a basket and Hardwick hit a shot to put Pocola ahead 33-29. The Indians scored 11 of 13 points in the late stage to seal it.
Hardwick led Pocola with 16 points, followed by 10 by Elam, eight by Dakota Terrell and six by Garrett Scott.
Coggins led Howe with 15 points, while Lynn had 13 points and Martinez had four.