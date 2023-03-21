Spiro High School graduate Tylor Perry, a native of Fort Coffee, came up big in the second half and overtime to help North Texas beat Oklahoma State 65-59 in overtime on Tuesday at Iba-Gallagher Arena in Stillwater in the National Invitational Tournament quarterfinals.

Perry hit the go-ahead 3-pointer for the Mean Green with 1:49 left in overtime, putting them ahead 61-58.

