Spiro High School graduate Tylor Perry, a native of Fort Coffee, came up big in the second half and overtime to help North Texas beat Oklahoma State 65-59 in overtime on Tuesday at Iba-Gallagher Arena in Stillwater in the National Invitational Tournament quarterfinals.
Perry hit the go-ahead 3-pointer for the Mean Green with 1:49 left in overtime, putting them ahead 61-58.
Perry, who is in his second year at North Texas, surpassed 1,000 points in his UNT tenure while scoring 11 points in the second half as the Mean Green and Cowboys were tied 55-all at the end of regulation.
Perry made a trio of treys and had five rebounds.
Perry has scored 67 points through three games of the NIT. He's averaging 17.2 points per game this season.
North Texas will play the Wisconsin-Oregon winner in the NIT semifinals on March 28 in Las Vegas.