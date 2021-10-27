Two Spiro fast-pitch softball players, Kaylyn Upchurch and Desirae Reed, made All-District for 3A-6. Spiro went 2-22.
Spiro lands two on All-District 3A-6
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Spiro lands two on All-District 3A-6
- Stars stunned by 'mismanaged set' in fatal prop-gun shooting
- Heavener's Cook runs GAC meet for ECU
- Weatherton second among Lions in LSC meet
- Poteau community fitness events this week
- Oklahoma Department of Corrections prepared to resume executions
- Thanksgiving Day or ulcer day
- OSDH reports no changes in active COVID-19 cases, deaths in county
Popular Content
Articles
- Pocola, Panama, Howe earn District 2A-6 awards
- Rounding up Week 8: Poteau, Arkoma reach 7-1
- OKC area doctor dies in apparent hunting accident
- Shooting happens Tuesday night in Poteau; suspect arrested
- Area football district standings through Week 8, schedule for last two weeks
- The Pines at Poteau busy these days
- Wister male injured in U.S. 271 accident
- Active COVID-19 cases drop in county but deaths rise to 85
- Kiamichi Tech’s ‘Reality Check’ for county freshmen set Tuesday
- Chamber, Historic Downtown Poteau doing Halloween events this week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.