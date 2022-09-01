After a lengthy lightning delay during the second quarter, Spiro took hold of its Week 1 game at Panama, winning 13-0. This was Spiro's fifth straight season-opening win.
Jordan Johnson scored two touchdowns, the first with 8:25 left in the third quarter and the other with 8:39 left in the game.
Panama had the ball on Spiro's 16-yard line with 4:33 left in the second quarter when the lightning delay was called. After play resumed, the Razorbacks reached the 14-yard line and turned it over on downs. Spiro's Gabe Perez deflected an intermediate pass.
Panama had the ball for the last 2:38 after recovering a fumble near midfield, but could not advance it deep down the field.
Next, Spiro will play Pocola at home on Sept. 9 while Panama will be at Hackett, Ark.
Week 1 games on Friday include Arkoma vs. Midway, Heavener at Sallisaw Central, Pocola at Hackett and Keota at Strother.