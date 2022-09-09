Spiro vs. Pocola 2022

Spiro sets up at the line of scrimmage against Pocola on Friday with Brycen Graham at quarterback.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Spiro and Heavener were the big winners of Week 2 in area football. Heavener earned its first win since Oct. 30, 2020. Spiro scored 28 points in the fourth quarter for a big rivalry win. Here are the results.

Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31

