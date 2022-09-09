Spiro and Heavener were the big winners of Week 2 in area football. Heavener earned its first win since Oct. 30, 2020. Spiro scored 28 points in the fourth quarter for a big rivalry win. Here are the results.
Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Spiro and Heavener were the big winners of Week 2 in area football. Heavener earned its first win since Oct. 30, 2020. Spiro scored 28 points in the fourth quarter for a big rivalry win. Here are the results.
Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31
Poteau (1-1) led 31-21 at one point in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots took the lead with a last-minute touchdown.
Spiro 35, Pocola 8
Pocola (2-1) led 8-7 at halftime and at the end of the third quarter, but freshman Hayden Reed stepped up with two touchdowns to put Spiro (2-0) in control. Brycen Graham had a quarterback sneak for a touchdown and a fumble recovery on defense in the fourth quarter. Dakota Terrell caught a pass from Austin Hardwick for the lone Pocola score.
Heavener 45, Hartshorne 32
Heavener (1-2) led 21-20 at halftime and 27-26 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Miners 18-6 in the fourth. Jaxon Armstrong had a 64-yard touchdown with 10 minutes left for the decisive 41-32 lead.
Hackett 40, Panama 16
Hackett, Ark., led 32-0 at halftime and 40-0 through three quarters before Panama (0-2) posted 16 points in the fourth.
Quinton 64, Keota 22
Keota (1-1) trailed 34-14 at halftime.
Webbers Falls 54, Arkoma 8
Arkoma (1-1) trailed 28-0 at halftime.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.