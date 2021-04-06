Spiro and Wister will meet in the winners bracket final of the LeFlore County Baseball Tournaments after earning resounding wins Tuesday night. Following are the Day 2 scores and the upcoming schedule.
Tuesday scores
At Poteau
Loser's bracket
Pocola 13, Talihina 3
Howe 17, Arkoma 9
Howe 11, Pocola 3
Winner's bracket
Spiro 11, Poteau 3
At Wister
Losers bracket
Panama 5, LeFlore 4
Cameron 11, Bokoshe 1
Panama 14, Cameron 13
Winners bracket
Wister 15, Whitesboro 1
Thursday at Poteau
Losers bracket
Panama vs. Whitesboro 2 p.m.
Howe vs. Poteau 4 p.m.
Panama Whitesboro winner vs. Howe Poteau winner 6 p.m.
Winners bracket
Spiro vs. Wister 8 p.m.
Friday at Poteau
losers bracket final 4 p.m.
Final 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Additional final round game if necessary 1 p.m.