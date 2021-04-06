Spiro baseball LCT 2021 semifinal
By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Spiro and Wister will meet in the winners bracket final of the LeFlore County Baseball Tournaments after earning resounding wins Tuesday night. Following are the Day 2 scores and the upcoming schedule.

Tuesday scores

At Poteau

Loser's bracket

Pocola 13, Talihina 3

Howe 17, Arkoma 9

Howe 11, Pocola 3

Winner's bracket

Spiro 11, Poteau 3

At Wister

Losers bracket

Panama 5, LeFlore 4

Cameron 11, Bokoshe 1

Panama 14, Cameron 13

Winners bracket

Wister 15, Whitesboro 1

Thursday at Poteau

Losers bracket

Panama vs. Whitesboro 2 p.m.

Howe vs. Poteau 4 p.m.

Panama Whitesboro winner vs. Howe Poteau winner 6 p.m.

Winners bracket

Spiro vs. Wister 8 p.m.

Friday at Poteau

losers bracket final 4 p.m.

Final 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Additional final round game if necessary 1 p.m.

