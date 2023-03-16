Something that amazed me during the Class 2A state basketball tournament was the ability of Howe's girls to play to their averages. State tournament games are entirely different from regular-season and early-round playoff games with high pressure, crowd noise, an intense atmosphere and a dozen media members on press row.

Still, Howe scored more than its 62.7-points-per-game scoring average in its 64-43 state quarterfinal win against Warner and 74-48 semifinal win against Pawhuska. Howe might have hit a wall in the 48-23 state championship game loss to top-ranked Dale, but the girls in red and white were rolling with confidence and accuracy. The experience and learning from older sisters and teammates helped. 

