Something that amazed me during the Class 2A state basketball tournament was the ability of Howe's girls to play to their averages. State tournament games are entirely different from regular-season and early-round playoff games with high pressure, crowd noise, an intense atmosphere and a dozen media members on press row.
Still, Howe scored more than its 62.7-points-per-game scoring average in its 64-43 state quarterfinal win against Warner and 74-48 semifinal win against Pawhuska. Howe might have hit a wall in the 48-23 state championship game loss to top-ranked Dale, but the girls in red and white were rolling with confidence and accuracy. The experience and learning from older sisters and teammates helped.
Before the season, Howe head coach Chris Brown said lineage helps, having older siblings who played in the state tournament and learning from them. Karsyn Nye and Kadynce Delt are among those with older sisters who were on Howe championship teams.
Besides Howe, Jones in 3A and Seiling in Class A were the only other girls state tournament teams in 4A and below to score 60 or more points twice in the state tourney.
I'm not so much amazed by the fact that I once again avoided buying food at Jim Norick Arena because I felt a bit flush hearing the words "that'll be $9" when I watched someone buy funnel cake. I was more willing to buy a $9 basket of pizza puffs and a $9 pair of pizza slices at Sauced on Paseo after the boys quarterfinals on Tuesday. Both the pizzas and the pizza rolls were masterpieces.
But the most important thing to remember is that it's hard to pull off four straight state finals appearances in a row, and Howe has done it with two of them being state championships (2019, 2021).
"I remember when someone told me we made [LeFlore] County Tournament finals four years in a row. I thought, 'That's insane.' And then at one point, we won seven county tournament finals in a row. That's insane. Lots of different players were involved in four years in a row in the state final. With COVID [cancellation of the state tournament in 2020], who knows? It could have been five years in a row. But four years in a row, I'll take it. It says a lot about these kids," Brown said.
Pocola's Allyssa Parker eclipsed 1,000 points in the team's Class 2A Area IV consolation semifinal loss to Okemah on March 2. Parker, a sophomore, is on track to reach 2,000 points in her senior year. LeFlore County has two among the 57 2,000-point scorers in Oklahoma girls basketball 5-on-5 history -- Stephanie McGhee (second all-time with 3,376) and Jalei Oglesby (third overall with 2,982).
Finally, I don't want the Heavener boys' playoff finish -- losing both Class 3A Area III regional games after winning their district matchup against Spiro -- to take away from the fact that their 17-7 finish was their best record in 10 years. Matching that next year will be tough since they will graduate senior post man Landon Thurman and senior point guard Dalton Semore.
Having three LeFlore County teams making state tournaments -- Howe girls, Pocola boys, Wister boys -- and two others from the area -- Buffalo Valley boys and girls -- was pretty good. Hopefully, more will be at the "Big House" next year. Don't forget that there will still be construction on the fairgrounds for a new State Fair Arena.