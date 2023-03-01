Four LeFlore County teams remain in the basketball playoffs with three of them needing just one win to make state, although each one playing in area finals on Friday must beat a higher seed.
Class 2A Area II finals in Seminole
Does it feel like Howe's girls are facing a more imposing foe in the area final on Friday?
Howe (22-5, ranked eighth) has some familiarity with Amber-Pocasset (26-2, ranked second), having scrimmaged the team some months back. Amber-Pocasset made two state tournaments in the prior five years, while Howe has made it seven straight years. It's easy to underestimate teams from the western part of the state. One cannot overlook the Amber-Pocasset's 4-2 mark against top-10 teams, including a 47-43 win against Okarche, a Class A state tournament team. Howe is 2-3 against top-10 teams (not including a loss to Choctaw Central, which is ranked fourth in Mississippi's Class 4A by MaxPreps).
Howe's relatively young team has won nine straight games, compared with four straight by Amber-Pocasset. Amber-Pocasset has scored 50.6 points per game and allowed 27 per game. Howe has scored 64 points per game and allowed 42.8 per game.
Wister's boys (21-5, ranked 19th) seemed locked in, but have a tall task against Oklahoma Christian Academy (20-8, ranked third) in the area final on Friday. OCA is 6-7 against ranked teams, although six of those losses are against top-10 teams. Wister is 1-3 against ranked foes. OCA has only scored fewer than 55 points three times this season while Wister has scored more than 55 points eight times.
If Wister loses, the question is wide open about who it might face in the area final since sixth-ranked Oktaha, the highest-ranked team in its regional, lost its regional first-rounder to Hulbert and squeaked into the area playoff with a 50-48 win against Haworth and a 55-51 win against Sallisaw Central.
Class 2A Area IV playoffs in Wilburton
In the are final on Friday, Pocola's boys (19-6, ranked eighth) see a rematch with Preston (24-4, ranked second), which Pocola beat in its area final last year. Preston is 5-3 against top-10 teams, while Pocola is 2-1. However, five of Pocola's losses are against Class 4A (Broken Bow and Catoosa) and Class 6A teams (Midwest City, Owasso and Mustang). Preston has only one game against Class 4A-6A (a loss to Ada). They have a common opponent, OCA, which Pocola beat 73-68 in Edmond on Feb. 4, and to which Preston lost 67-63 in the Morrison Tournament final.
Preston averages 62.3 points per game and allows 44.8 per game while Pocola scores 61 per game and allows 45.9 per game.
Pocola's girls face a tough road in order to make it back to state and defend its title after losing the regional final 56-55 to Hartshorne at Hartshorne on Saturday. Pocola (19-6, ranked fourth) must win on three straight days from Thursday to Saturday, starting against Pawnee (15-12) in the first round of the consolation side of the area playoffs, then on Friday between the winner of Okemah (22-4, ranked 11th) and Healdton (17-5, ranked 19th) and then on Saturday against the loser between Preston (23-5, ranked fifth) and Hartshorne (17-6, ranked 18th).
Overall, Pocola needs six straight wins in nine days to repeat as champions. That's doable, considering that Seiling did it in last year to win the Class A state championship.
Digression on playoff sites
Fans of Pocola and Heavener would surely wish regional games were not at the site of a particular school in the regional since Pocola fans might be concerned about the effect of the home environment favoring Hartshorne and Roland. While Heavener's girls, who ended the season 7-17 after the 56-31 regional consolation semifinal loss at Roland (16-10, ranked 17th in Class 3A, might have faced high odds, those odds might have felt higher in the opponent's gym.
One possible solution is moving regionals to neutral sites, which may be difficult logistically since most Class A-B teams are still alive in regionals and all teams Class 2A and up are still competing when regionals start.
In Texas, the practice is to have playoff games at neutral sites. I wonder how Oklahoma schools would feel about that, since schools that get to host playoff rounds save money on travel expenses and save their buses a bit of wear.
Class B state tournament in Oklahoma City
Two outer teams in the area are in the Class B state tournament -- Buffalo Valley's boys and girls. The chances are great for BV's boys (25-3, ranked fifth) after they went to the state semifinals last year. The Buffaloes go in with a veteran group of starters, with senior point guard Jace Hunter, senior post player Zane Collins and senior wingman Brendan Champlain leading the way. However, they must beat a similarly experienced Kinta team (24-4) that has three seniors -- guards Terry Vealy, Jay Jefferson and Dakota Hunnicutt. Kinta is four years removed from winning a state title, and its head coach, Clay Conley, coached BV three years ago.
In their quarterfinal on Thursday, BV's girls (25-5, ranked seventh) must overcome powerhouse Varnum (27-3, ranked fourth), which beat Whitesboro 44-43 in the Class B Area IV final on Friday. BV's girls are looking for their first state tournament win, nine years after they last appeared at state.
Varnum was in the state final three years ago and won its last state title four years ago.
BV junior Mykayla Hayes emerged this season as a significant playmaker with 13.8 points per game.