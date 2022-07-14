With the football Big 12 Media Days having taken place today and yesterday, here are a few of my takeaways, particularly some eyerolling regarding statements about the future of the Bedlam football rivalry. See the bottom of the column for the preseason Big 12 poll and preseason honors for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State players.
Since Oklahoma elected last summer to join the Southeastern Conference, starting July 1, 2025, there's been much speculation about the future of the Bedlam rivalry between OU and OSU in football. The two teams have faced off 116 times in football (the most either team has played an opponent), and the Sooners lead the series 90-19-7. (Granted, OSU has put up a better fight in the last 11 seasons than most other periods, winning three games and being within 10 four other times in that span.)
OSU head coach Mike Gundy seemed dispassionate in regard to the rivalry. When asked about it, Gundy said, "The future of Bedlam is that there's a year or two left. I mean, that's the future of Bedlam, based on somebody else's decision."
Gundy also said, "Bedlam's history. Bedlam's not going to be Bedlam after they leave the conference."
New Sooners head coach Brett Venables declined to address the future of the rivalry.
"I'm not going to talk about the move, but I am focused on winning the state. It's an incredibly important game," Venables said. Since Venables is new in his position, he doesn't have nearly as much equity as someone like Gundy in scheduling.
Even though the two programs are less than two hours apart, the enthusiasm for continuing the Bedlam rivalry from the team and university powers doesn't match that of the fans. Gundy has a perpetual five-year contract that starts at $5 million this year, so he could influence the continuation of the rivalry if he wanted to. However, Gundy seems primarily interested in growing the Cowboys' brand, with or without games against the Sooners.
After OU chose to move to the SEC last year, OU President Joe Harroz said, "We want to play Oklahoma State in every sport, every year." However, those words haven't been affirmed in action yet since no agreement has been made for scheduling games when OU is in the SEC.
In December, OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said of the football aspect of the rivalry, "I'm not saying we would never play them, but logistics need to be worked out. There are a lot of unanswered questions."
Indeed, having only a few non-conference games each year complicates the maintenance of a rivalry. Still, other teams have kept up their football rivalries despite being in difference conferences. Florida and Florida State have played each other in 65 of Florida State's 69 seasons. Iowa and Iowa State have met in 45 of the last 46 seasons.
Another significant question that was raised during Big 12 Media Days regarded OU and Texas possibly leaving the conference early for the SEC. New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said, "I always look for a win-win scenario. That being said, it's important that whatever happens is in the best interest of this conference."
OU and Texas would have to pay a fee in order to leave the conference early, which wouldn't seem great for the conference since those are two of the biggest college sports brands and the replacing programs (Brigham Young, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida) don't match their popularity as a single-game attraction.
An interesting quote from Gundy related to redshirt senior quarterback Spencer Sanders in which he said, "Spencer has been fantastic for us, and he has now become a magician in our offense. He knows it. ... The middle toward the end of last year, he started to make really quality decisions in a short amount of time."
I always like my magicians to be precise in the tricks they pull off. Sanders was tied for eighth in Division I with 12 interceptions. His 62 percent completion rate was 0.8 percent short of he previous two seasons and placed him 61st in DI. Thus, his accuracy is unremarkable. Also, his 7.2 yards per pass attempt (81st in DI) wasn't exactly inspiring.
Still, with 50 career touchdown passes, he's been a steady force across three years. Just remember, in order to jump from a merely acceptable All-Conference QB into elite status, he'll have to raise his completion mark five percent and he has five games in which he nailed more than two-thirds of his passes.
After losing its top two quarterbacks via transfer, OU stocked up through the transfer portal. Brent Venables praised new starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel (senior transfer from Central Florida whose junior season was cut short by a broken clavicle in the third game) by calling him a "galvanizer of people."
Big 12 Preseason poll: 1. Baylor (365 vote points, 17 first-place votes), 2. Oklahoma (364, 12 first-place votes), 3. Oklahoma State (342, 9 first-place votes), 4. Texas (289, 2 first-place votes), 5. Kansas State (261), 6. Iowa State (180), 7. TCU (149), 8. West Virginia (147), 9. Texas Tech (119), 10. Kansas (48).
Despite the shakeup at quarterback for OU, there's plenty of hope that it can contend for the conference title with the wealth of talent at the skill positions and Venables infusing energy for the defense.
OSU will be right in the mix with Sanders leading a pretty good offense that's supported by star power on defense that is guided by new defensive coordinator Derek Mason (who was defensive coordinator at Auburn last year after being head coach at Vanderbilt for seven years).
Among the Preseason Big 12 awards, Gabriel was named the Newcomer of the Year. Other Big 12 Preseason All-Conference for OU, OSU: Offense: OSU QB Spencer Sanders (2021 All-Big 12 First Team); Defense: OSU DL Collin Oliver (2021 All-Big 12 Second Team), OSU DB Jason Taylor II (2021 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention), OU P Michael Turk (2021 All-Big 12 First Team).