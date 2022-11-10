Football playoff time is here and it's worthwhile to remind everyone that all veterans get free admission to the first-round playoff games this week, along with one guest of theirs. The veteran just needs to show a photo ID card that indicates his or her veteran status.
I found a ranking on Twitter from the iwasatthegame.com folks that shows the best records for first-round playoff games in Oklahoma. None of the LeFlore County area teams were near the top, so I looked up the first-round playoff records for these teams. Talihina is just outside the top 20 in the state at 27-12 (.692), Poteau is 35-23 (.605), Keota is 12-9 (.571), Spiro is 23-23 (.500), Panama is 9-14 (.391), Pocola is 5-8 (.385), Heavener is 7-13 (.350) and Arkoma is 3-13 (.188).
Lest I forget, the best records in Oklahoma for first-round football playoffs are Morrison at 36-1 (.973) and Clinton at 50-7 (.877). Poteau could see Clinton at Costner Stadium next Friday.
College football performers from area
There's a chance that Kyler Baugh of Talihina could be in the Big Ten Championship Game with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Golden Gophers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) are a game behind Illinois in the Big Ten West Division with three regular-season contests left. Although Minnesota, Iowa, Purdue and Wisconsin are in a four-way tie for second in the division, P.J. Fleck's squad has a reasonable path.
Minnesota finishes with manageable games against Northwestern (1-8) this Saturday, Iowa (5-4) on Nov. 19 and Wisconsin (5-4) on Nov. 26. Illinois plays third-ranked Michigan (9-0) on Nov. 19, which could allow Minnesota to get into a tie for first. The top five in this division are largely playing each other in the last couple weeks, so it'll be interesting how things sort out.
Hopefully, this opens another prime time TV moment for Baugh, who has been significant for Minnesota's defensive line with 26 tackles (seventh on the team). Several people from Talihina were in the stands at Nebraska's Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to see Baugh get his half sack in the Gophers' win.
Separately, entering the last game of his freshman season for Northeastern State University, Dean Odom of Poteau has 11 catches for 83 yards. Odom is fifth for the Riverhawks in receiving yards.
Jayden Mankin of Poteau (Northeastern State University) and Nick Johnson of Spiro (Hendrix College) each have two tackles for their respective teams.
First highlight of college basketball season
Makayla Twyman of Howe has had a strong start to her sophomore year at Cloud County Community College (Kan.), averaging 12.3 points and four rebounds per her first three games, hitting half of her 12 three-pointers. She finished last season averaging 7.1 points per game.
As exciting as the Oklahoma City Thunder have been thus far, they have lost four straight competitive games to hit 4-7. OKC is playing hard. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been fantastic while standing fifth in the NBA with 31.6 points per game. Still, the gravity feels like a pull toward the tank.