Football playoff time is here and it's worthwhile to remind everyone that all veterans get free admission to the first-round playoff games this week, along with one guest of theirs. The veteran just needs to show a photo ID card that indicates his or her veteran status.

I found a ranking on Twitter from the iwasatthegame.com folks that shows the best records for first-round playoff games in Oklahoma. None of the LeFlore County area teams were near the top, so I looked up the first-round playoff records for these teams. Talihina is just outside the top 20 in the state at 27-12 (.692), Poteau is 35-23 (.605), Keota is 12-9 (.571), Spiro is 23-23 (.500), Panama is 9-14 (.391), Pocola is 5-8 (.385), Heavener is 7-13 (.350) and Arkoma is 3-13 (.188).

