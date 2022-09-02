With the LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Tournament starting Sept. 12, the time is nearing for a big moment testing the best teams in the county.
Further, the LCT puts the top LeFlore County pitchers to the test against the best hitters in the county.
Some of the top teams in the county missed out on playing each other recently as Pocola, the LCT's top seed and five-time defending champion, was scheduled to face Whitesboro (the No. 5 seed and last year's LCT runner-up) in the Carl Albert State College Festival on Aug. 26, but that day of games in the festival was canceled, and Wister (the No. 4 seed) on Thursday, but the game was rained out.
Wister and Whitesboro went eight innings against each other in the CASC Festival on Aug. 27, with Wister winning 3-1 in a game that tilted on two Whitesboro errors. The matchup saw two of the best pitchers in LeFlore County stifling the other team's batters. Wister freshman Maggie Wilson sustained a two-hitter for the eight innings while striking out 13 of the 28 batters she faced. Whitesboro sophomore Madison Grogan threw 12 strikeouts while allowing six hits.
Last year, Grogan had a spellbinding freshman year with 180 strikeouts in 124 innings and a one-hitter against Buffalo Valley in Whitesboro's Class B state quarterfinal win.
She went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 pitcher in the county, Pocola's Allyssa Parker, as well as the battle-tested Maci Maxwell, in last year's LCT. Whitesboro won the winner's bracket final 1-0 despite Parker throwing a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts while Pocola got five hits and struck out seven times against Grogan. Both teams earned six hits in the first final-round game as Parker and Grogan went head-to-head again, but Pocola won 4-1. Maxwell prevailed in the late-night rubber match against Grogan as Pocola won 11-2, allowing six hits.
Parker and Grogan remain the two best pitchers in the county. Grogan's stats are as impressive as last fall. She has thrown an amazing 74 percent of her pitches as strikes, 0.1 percent better than last year when she led the county in strike rate and first-pitch strike rate, and has 101 strikeouts in 65 innings (1.55 per inning). She has thrown a five-inning perfect game against Cameron on Aug. 29, a four-inning no-hitter against Pittsburg on Aug. 12 and shared in a four-inning no-hitter against Arkoma on Aug. 16.
Parker threw a full seven-inning no-hitter on Aug. 20 against a Wyandotte team that entered 7-2 and shared in a four-inning no-hitter of Hulbert on Aug. 11. She has 59 strikeouts in 59 innings, has thrown 65 percent of her pitches as strikes and has a mark of 65.5 percent of first-pitch strikes.
Yet the story for this sophomore phenomenon isn't in raw statistics, but her evolution since her freshman year and the matchups she's mastered.
Parker has increased her fastball velocity, hitting 68 mph, and tinkered with her changeup. She two-hit Stigler, a 2021 Class 4A state quarterfinalist and one of the top teams this year in a competitive District 4A-8, on Aug. 19. A week earlier, she held Owasso, the 2021 Class 6A state runner-up, to four hits in a five-inning game at the Broken Arrow Tournament while allowing just three balls to be hit in the air.
One cannot overlook the progress Maxwell has made as a senior, improving her strike rate from 63.4 percent last year to 66 percent this year through 36 innings across eight outings. Her first-pitch strike rate has jumped from 63.6 percent to 70 percent. She threw a five-inning no-hitter against Sallisaw Central on Aug. 25, a three-inning no-hitter against Hulbert on Aug. 11 and a four-inning one-hitter against Panama on Aug. 23.
Another pitcher who cannot be overlooked is Poteau's Emma Hackler. The freshman has performed like a warrior thus through 10 outings, throwing 77 strikeouts in 56.1 innings (1.37 per inning). She threw a no-hitter in her high-school debut on Aug. 8 against Panama, posted 13 strikeouts in eight innings as Poteau beat Idabel on the road and threw 14 strikeouts in 7.1 innings during a loss to District 4A-8 leader Broken Bow.
Poteau is the No. 3 seed in the LCT, and a matchup between her and hard-throwing freshman Kadynce Delt of second-seeded Howe would be interesting.
With LCT action closing in, the possibilities between several very good pitchers are tantalizing.