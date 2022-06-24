The Oklahoma City Thunder made a few big moves during the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday to advance their rebuild.
Chet Holmgren, the 7-footer from Gonzaga, had seemed for weeks to be the most natural pick for the Thunder at No. 2. Holmgren, who averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting from the field, has a nice outside shot and plays good defense despite his thin frame.
Holmgren isn't extremely quick, but runs well enough to get down the floor with Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Josh Giddey and make plays in transition.
Holmgren will be a major piece to move the OKC rise ahead. Some have imagined him playing next to 2020 first-round pick Aleksej Pokushevski, but he could make Poku superfluous because two thin big guys might be too many.
Oklahoma City's been viewed as pushing its rebuild as long as possible with so many draft assets collected for the next few years. Some incorrectly viewed OKC's trade last week in which it sent the No. 30 pick it received from the Phoenix Suns to the Denver Nuggets for JaMychal Green and a conditional 2027 first-round pick as kicking the can down the road. However, the trade was mainly to absorb Green's expiring contract and help the Nuggets relieve their luxury tax burden.
The Thunder bucked that idea by trading three protected 2023 first-round picks for the New York Knicks' No. 11 pick, taking Ousmane Dieng, a French 19-year-old 6'9" forward who spent last year with the New Zealand Breakers. It's quite possible only one of those picks conveys as a first-round pick, the one from Denver, which is protected 1-14. The Nuggets will likely make the playoffs next season, meaning it should convey. The other two are from the Detroit Pistons (protected 1-18 in 2023 and '24, 1-13 in '25, 1-11 in '26 and 1-9 in '27) and the Washington Wizards (protected 1-14 in 2023, 1-12 in 2024, 1-10 in '25 and 1-8 in '26). The Pistons and Wizards won't be good anytime soon, so they may very well turn into second-round picks in 2027.
Since those picks may not remain first-rounders, making them less valuable, the Thunder were fine trading them in this draft.
As for Dieng, he will be a project who will take a few years to develop. Hopefully, his shot comes along by his third or fourth season.
Getting Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams, who averaged 18 points and 4.2 assists while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point range, is a great value for the Thunder in upgrading their offense.
The Thunder were 28th in offensive rating last season, so drafting strong, projectable scorers was necessary.
OKC didn't get enough of guys with a particular name, so they drafted in the second round at No. 34 overall 6'10" Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, who averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game (19th in NCAA Division I, in addition to sixth in defensive rebounds, 8.4). Williams could contribute soon as a rotation player who can throw his weight around inside.
The Thunder remains one of the youngest teams in the league and have plenty of work to get back to playoff contention. Out of the four picks, at least two or three can help the team move forward. How soon is hard to tell right now.