For the second year, I've laid out in a spreadsheet the strikes as percentage of total pitches for baseball pitchers, along with strikeouts and innings pitched to see strikeouts per inning.
Also, I look at pitches per inning. As a general principle, getting out of an inning in 15 pitches is optimal. With the pitch count rule, getting through innings quickly helps a pitcher finish a game. If a pitcher averages 17.1 pitches per inning, he can finish a game within the maximum allowed 120 pitches.
I was able to get complete data for 12 out of 16 teams (Talihina didn't play this season). Cameron and Whitesboro don't have Game Changer profiles, and I couldn't get stats for some of the Yellowjackets' and Bulldogs' games to complete the data. Arkoma and Bokoshe used Game Changer, but not for all games. I was interested in finding progress for Bokoshe because one of its pitchers, Tyler Sanderson, was one of the more accurate last year.
I found some impressive improvements for area players. Going from his sophomore year at Greenwood (Ark.) to his junior year for Poteau, Aiden Sockey went from 14 strikeouts in 22 innings (0.63 per inning) to 77 strikeouts in 54.2 innings. Panama's John Imbush raised his strike rate by 6.3 percent from 56.5 percent last year.
Brex Caldwell had a solid year for Red Oak last year, but elevated his performance this year as a junior for Panama, 5.3 percent better strike rate, 1.7 fewer pitches per inning, 0.54 more strikeouts per inning. Averaging more than two strikeouts per inning while landing more than two-thirds of his pitches as strikes made for a validating spring.
Here are the standings for area pitchers for the categories I tracked. I used 25 innings as a minimum for strike rate and 40 strikeouts for a minimum for strikeouts per inning.
1. Denver Hamilton, Red Oak 67.5 percent, 2. Brex Caldwell, Panama 66.9%,
3. Coby Bell, Poteau 62.9%, 4. John Imbush, Panama 62.8%, 5. K.J. Wright, McCurtain 62.7%, 6. Corbin Miller, Spiro 62.5%, 7. Steven Morris, Buffalo Valley 61.6%, 8. Noah Ward, Heavener 61.5%, 9. Dakota Perdue, Spiro 61.4%, 10. (tie) Jayden Byars, Wister; Aiden Sockey, Poteau 60.8%, 12. (tie) Landon Donaho, Wister; Gannon Shackleford, Spiro 60.5%.
1. Miller 14.1, 2. Hamilton 14.6, 3. Morris 15.9, 4. Byars 16.2, 5. (tie) Ward, Caldwell 16.3, 7. Sockey 16.5, 8. Bell 16.7, 9. K.J. Wright, McCurtain 16.8, 10. Perdue 17, 11. Ayden Hollan, Pocola 17.1.
1. Caldwell 2.08 (88 in 42.1), 2. Hamilton 1.88 (74 K in 39.1 IP), 3. Ben Bond, McCurtain 1.875 (45 K in 24 IP), 4. Wesley Garrett 1.53 (76 in 49.2 IP), 5. Sockey 1.41 (77 K in 54.2 IP), 6. Imbush 1.29 (63 K in 47 IP), 7. Bell 1.23 (76 K in 61.2 IP), 8. Jayden Byars 1.2 (49 K in 41 IP), 9. Miller 1.14 (32 K in 28 IP), 10. Braden Blake, Howe 1.13 (43 K in 37.1 IP), 11. Shackleford 1.1 (66 K in 60 IP).