Screen shot 2023-05-16 at 5.22.17 PM.png

Panama's Brex Caldwell, left photo, and Poteau's Aiden Sockey, right photo.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

For the second year, I've laid out in a spreadsheet the strikes as percentage of total pitches for baseball pitchers, along with strikeouts and innings pitched to see strikeouts per inning.

Also, I look at pitches per inning. As a general principle, getting out of an inning in 15 pitches is optimal. With the pitch count rule, getting through innings quickly helps a pitcher finish a game. If a pitcher averages 17.1 pitches per inning, he can finish a game within the maximum allowed 120 pitches.

Tags

Recommended for you