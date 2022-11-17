'Twould be remiss if I didn't start this column with a high-school football tidbit. Poteau's football team is looking to make its fourth Class 4A state semifinal in five years with a win against Clinton at home on Friday. Poteau is 14-9 in second-round playoff games.
Oddly, with the front coming in, the Pirates are likely to be earning their way to playing in somewhat warmer weather next week if they advance.
Two women's college basketball players from the area had strong season openers this week.
On Monday, Jalei Oglesby of Howe posted 16 points, four steals and nine rebounds for Arkansas Tech in its 94-45 win against Champion Christian to start her redshirt junior season.
On Wednesday, Mika Scott of Pocola had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Northeastern State's 87-41 win against Kansas Christian in her freshman debut.
Among other college basketball players from the area, Makayla Twyman of Howe is averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game through five games of her sophomore season at Cloud County Community College.
In his second game of his sophomore season, Austin Fenton of Talihina had his first double-digit scoring game for the University of Central Oklahoma, posting 11 points in a 113-54 win against Barclay on Tuesday.
I felt bad for North Texas faltering to an early 31-4 deficit against St. Mary's in a 63-33 loss as it was without Tylor Perry of Spiro due to an ankle injury. Since UNT has only five November games and Conference USA doesn't start until late December, Perry doesn't face pressure immediately.
Kyler Baugh of Talihina and the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) are in a four-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West Division with Iowa, Purdue and Illinois. Since those four teams have three conference losses, the division race is complicated. No team controls its own destiny, thus needing some other team to lose.
Minnesota's path to finish atop the division and make the Big Ten Championship Game is more straightforward than a couple of the other teams in the running. The Golden Gophers need to beat Iowa on Saturday and Wisconsin on Nov. 26 and have Purdue lose to Northwestern or Indiana.
However, since Indiana and Northwestern have three wins and one win, respectively, the Boilermakers have a better shot at winning the division. Purdue needs Iowa to win either of its last two games.
Since I said last week that the Oklahoma City Thunder appeared to be headed to the tank, the Thunder won three out of four to reach 7-8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a winning 3-pointer with on Wednesday and totaled 42 points to beat the Washington Wizards 121-120.
SGA is now third in the NBA with 32.3 points per game, giving a ton of highlights. Whatever happens with OKC's direction for 2022-23, he'll be incredibly exciting.