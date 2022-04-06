The OSSAA baseball pitch count rule has been in effect since the 2017-18 school year to protect young arms, and pitch counts have informed how LeFlore County Baseball Tournament teams parcel out pitching loads since then.
This LCT serves as a fine case study as the highest seeds try to save their best arms for the biggest games, especially since the rain compacted the schedule so that teams don't get Wednesday off.
To start, here's a refresher on the pitch count rule: a hurler with 35 or fewer pitches can throw the next day. Thirty-six to 50 pitches requires one day of rest, 51-75 pitches requires two days of rest, 76-100 requires three rest days, 101 or more requires four rest days. No pitcher may face another batter after reaching 120 pitches. A pitcher who throws 76 or more in a game can't hit the mound in a subsequent game that same day.
If the LCT were on a normal schedule with a rest day, a pitcher who throws 75 or fewer pitches on a Monday or 50 or fewer on a Tuesday in one of the first couple of rounds would be available on Thursday. Also, if a high seed pitched an ace in its second game of the tournament on a Tuesday while allowing him 75 or fewer pitches, he could start the championship game on Friday.
As the circumstance presents itself with teams having to play on four straight days from Tuesday to Friday, not to mention an if necessary game on Saturday, they must parcel pitching carefully.
Wister pitched Will Bryan three innings on Monday before having Riley Crane finish by throwing the fourth in the Wildcats' 11-1 win against Howe since Bryan reached 35 pitches.
In the previous game, Howe's Braden Blake threw 62 pitches in the first 2.1 innings. In relief, Ky Lynn went 2.1 innings. As soon as Lynn made his 35th pitch, Howe head coach Shawn Womack went to the mound to replace him with Garrett Smith, who made the last out of the 12-2 first-round win against Talihina.
That freed Lynn to pitch the next day in the 10-0 consolation bracket loss to Cameron.
Panama had no-hitters in the first round against Arkoma and in its first consolation bracket game against Bokoshe. Multiple pitchers shared these no-nos. Against Arkoma, Beau Linne threw 31 pitches in 2.1 innings, followed by Tyler Simkins with seven with getting the last two outs of the third inning and Dylan Williams delivering 35 pitches in the last two innings. Against Bokoshe, Williams threw 33 pitches in the first 1.1 innings and Linne threw 19 pitches in the last 1.2 innings.
With Panama advancing to the play on Thursday, Linne and Williams remain on hand for mound service.
Poteau went a different route. Pirates head coach Ryan Dill saved his top two pitchers and sent Calloway Warren to start against LeFlore. Warren threw 74 pitches in 4.2 innings before Logan Walker finished the 16-8 win with 26 pitches in 1.1 relief innings.
"We went with Calloway first and I wanted to cut him off at 50 pitches, but he was throwing it well and the game was tight and we wanted to keep that rolling, so we let him keep going to 75. That's where we cut him off at 74," Dill said. "He can come back on two days [of rest] and come back on Friday. And we didn't burn Walker."
Dill alluded to one of the decision points on keeping a starter in the game versus relieving him at a pitch count, the closeness of the game. Panama, Wister and Howe were able to switch pitchers due to wide margins.
Poteau was able to save Walker due to the game ending in the sixth via the mercy rule. Beating teams by the mercy rule in the third, fourth or fifth inning allows teams to save pitchers, especially if they work efficiently and don't throw too many pitches per inning.
"Walker could have gone over his limit if we went another inning," Dill said.
Instead, Poteau pulled its top two pitchers, Caden Fox and Ben Brooks, from Wednesday's third-rounder against Wister after 50 and 48 pitches, respectively, and brought in Walker as its third pitcher of the game.
That left Fox and Brooks available for Friday if the Pirates made it that far.
On the other side, Wister used starter Dartyn Meeks for an inning in which he threw 34 pitches before using Landon Donaho for 35 pitches across 1.1 innings and Connar Hall for the rest of the game.
Teams are motivated to win the war of attrition in pitching during the tournament. On the other hand, lower seeds in difficult struggles like Pocola's 8-6 first-round win against Cameron on Tuesday and the Spiro-Heavener third-rounder on Wednesday in which both starters went beyond 75 pitches.
Dill pointed out another reason for managing pitch counts in the LCT: Poteau, Heavener and Spiro need to make sure their best pitchers are clear to pitch on Monday and Tuesday in district games, the ones that matter in determining playoff seeding.