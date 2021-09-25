Being that this was your first visit to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, how did you deal with being in such a huge stadium?
I walked straight toward the media entrance and was confused by every direction given to me.
Was Texas A&M lost when it made its way on the field?
No, but Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher provided a meager game plan compared with Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman's aggressive attack with which he sent his guys on a first-half surge in a 20-10 defeat of Texas A&M (3-1) that shocked a team that saw itself as a College Football Playoff candidate.
Could you see the courage K.J. Jefferson showed from where you were seated way high up?
Jefferson made huge passes in the first half, whether they were intermediate throws early in the first quarter or the two big touchdown passes to Treylon Burks and A.J. Green. He was sharp and quick. After bruising his knee early in the third quarter, he came back in the fourth quarter to make intense runs to clinch the win.
Is Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks incredible or what?
What...can he not do with his hands? His 160 yards in the first half were the most by an Arkansas pass catcher in nine years. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Burks has 10.75-inch hands. He can explode for incredible moments.
Did you see Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams eating in the Texas A&M backfield?
You can describe it as that. Williams was a ferocious presence back there, earning two sacks and three quarterback hurries. Overall, Arkansas (4-0) haunted Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, sacking him three times, creating eight hurries and, aside from one scoring drive in which he completed five of seven pass attempts, held him to 15-of-29 passing (barely better than 50 percent).
How big of a boost is this for Arkansas football?
Arkansas is on a plane it hasn't seen in generations, starting 4-0 for the first time since 1986. This is the first time since 1988 that Arkansas beat both Texas and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks can seriously contend with the top of the SEC, which feels weird to say.
How much were you inspired by the game day atmosphere?
When I was waiting for security, my heart soared as I saw a long line of sousaphone players for Texas A&M's marching band parading toward the stands. I don't know how the composition of Arkansas' marching band compares, but the group was excellent in its show both during pregame and at halftime. The Razorbacks fans outnumbered the Aggies fans by far, despite having to travel a greater distance.