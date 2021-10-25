Here are several things I've thought about from this weekend's sports action, including the NBA, college football, MLB playoffs and more.
Oklahoma City Thunder aren't inspiring, but SGA is
This is the Thunder's first 0-3 start since 2018-19 following Sunday's 115-103 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was unstoppable, posting 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Josh Giddey had 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals in his first promising game as a rookie.
As long as SGA is healthy and playing, he'll be the show for the Thunder as they flail through this season. He had a dunk against the 76ers in which he burst past Matisse Thybulle (the 2020-21 All-Defensive Second Team member) at the top of the arc after a simple between-the-legs dribble, and then stepped through the lane for the throwdown.
SGA is the only Thunder player with more than 15 points per game averaging double-digit scoring. He has 20 points per game on 43.1 percent shooting, which is dragged down by 15.8 percent from 3-point range.
Also, SGA and Lu Dort are the only Thunder players averaging 30 minutes through the first three games. Maybe that won't change as Mark Daigneault evaluates young players.
As I discussed the reality of the Thunder's rebuilding this weekend, the Thunder are the youngest team in the NBA at 22.6 years old.
Which team is second? The similarly rebuilding Orlando Magic at 23 years old.
The oldest team, of course, is the Los Angeles Lakers at 32.1 years old, 1.3 years older than the next oldest team, the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking of the Lakers, it's nice to see rookie Austin Reaves, a rookie from Oklahoma, crack the Lakers rotation. He scored eight points in 12 minutes while debuting Friday against the Suns. The Lakers need all they can get since the old players besides LeBron James aren't net positives.
Pressure on Sooners, Cowboys facing final third
In college footballl, Oklahoma State was one of two teams, along with Coastal Carolina, to take a first loss of the season.
OSU was in its fifth game decided by eight points or fewer while losing 24-21 to Iowa State and couldn't make it happen as Tanner Brown missed two field goals and Spencer Sanders (62.5 percent passing) wasn't as accurate as he needed to be. Sanders is 59.2 percent for the season, worse than his first two seasons, and needs to throw better to help the Cowboys survive the next four games before being set for Bedlam.
Homecoming comes this Saturday at 6 p.m. against Kansas, and OSU (6-1, 3-1 Big 12), which is tied for second in the Big 12 with Baylor, needs to bring fire against the Jayhawks.
The Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) unjustifiably dropped a spot in the Associated Press poll to No. 4, simply because of niceties directed at Alabama. Oklahoma has so much magic with Kennedy Brooks and Caleb Williams, who has played brilliantly as a true freshman quarterback.
OU is among nine teams that remain undefeated through Week 8, along with No. 1 Georgia (7-0), No. 2 Cincinnati (7-0), No. 6, Michigan (7-0), No. 13 Wake Forest (7-0), No. 19 SMU (7-0), No. 21 San Diego State (7-0) and No. 23 Texas-San Antonio (8-0).
Illinois busts Penn State in record-breaking 9 OT
If you were wondering how Illinois (3-5, 1-2 Big Ten) and Penn State (6-2, 1-2 Big Ten) went to nine overtimes on Saturday before the Fighting Illini won 20-18 on a two-point pass from Brandon Peters to Casey Washington that wasn't preceded by a touchdown, it was because of a rule change.
Alternating two-point conversions were enacted in 2019 after a seven-overtime LSU-Texas A&M game, with two-point conversions starting in the fifth overtime. This year, it was moved to start in the third overtime.
Illinois-Penn State was an example that two-point conversions don't signify a great solution because of the amount of crowding near the goal line and the tendency of coaches to want to run in that situation.
On Friday morning, I was watching Arkansas' 58-56 seven-overtime win against Mississippi from 2001 while on the elliptical, but didn't know it was foreshadowing an event of this weekend.
Also, this was Illinois' first win against a ranked team since 2007.
Braves back in World Series
The Atlanta Braves are back in the World Series after winning Game 6 of the National League Championship Series 4-2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the Braves' first World Series appearance since 1999, they meet the Houston Astros, which are in their third World Series in five years and won their first title in 2017.
I take the Astros in six games because they're the best hitting team in Major League Baseball and their four-man playoff pitching rotation, led by Zack Greinke and Lance McCullars, is superior.
Area sports items
Carl Albert State College's wrestling team has the Black-Blue Intrasquad Dual on Wednesday at 7 p.m., a week before starting its inaugural season with a triad against Labette Community College (Kan.) and Neosho Community College (Mo.) at Labette.
Here is the link to the area football district standings. There will be a lot of leverage on Pocola vs. Spiro on Nov. 5 as both lost on Friday and are tied for fifth in District 2A-5. Pocola has an easier look for this Friday, visiting Heavener on the Wolves' homecoming night while Spiro plays district leader Vian at home.
Also, we're a week away from non-football schools starting high-school hoops, with Howe's girls starting what they hope to be a run toward their third straight state title.