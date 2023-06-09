One couldn't help but feel a sense of inevitability that the Oklahoma softball team would win its third straight Women's College World Series title this week, but it was a matter of seeing how OU would accomplish the feat.
The Sooners sent two of the best pitchers to the circle in claiming the championship on Thursday with a 3-1 win against Florida State at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Starter Alex Storako, who came to the Sooners last summer as a transfer from Michigan, allowed three hits and a walk in four innings. Her only fault was giving up a home run early in the game.
After Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to give OU the lead, one could feel the game change.
Then came the magnificence of sophomore Jordy Bahl, who churned out three hitless innings to close it out. Bahl's face was glistening with sweat as she hurled her third strikeout to end the game.
Bahl kept the fastball hot as it kept going beyond 70 mph. She was a force, and there was little the Seminole hitters could do to touch her.
She very much deserved to be the WCWS Most Outstanding Player after throwing 24.2 scoreless innings with 33 strikeouts across five appearances in the WCWS, the first ever to give more than 24 scoreless innings in the WCWS. Her two-hitter in Game 1 of the championship series was a masterpiece.
There's a million things to say about the young woman from Papillion, Neb. It's crazy that she finished the season with a 0.90 earned-run average. So much more could come from her in the next two years.
With seven WCWS titles, OU needs one more to catch Arizona for second and five more to tie UCLA for the most of any program. Some have said the Sooners have too great of an advantage since Norman is only a little more than half an hour away from USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. That might not change since other softball complexes around the country may not be able to fit the 12,195 that attended Thursday's finale.
2023-24 will be the last year of sports with OU in the Big 12, and it will be one last chance to see OU and Oklahoma State in the WCWS championship with both in the conference. While OSU has been in the WCWS the last few years, the Cowgirls have fallen short of the championship round. Hopefully, next June will bring that unique tension with Bedlam in the WCWS finals.