The Oklahoma Sooners were humbled on the gridiron at Texas Christian University's Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, as Max Duggan and company handed them a 55-24 defeat on Saturday. The loss dropped them out of the Associated Press top 25 ranking from No. 18 the week before.
The Sooners (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) had their heads swimming in the first quarter as the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) put them in a 20-3 hole by the 7:37 mark with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Taye Barber and a 67-yard touchdown run by Duggan.
Duggan, Barber and later running backs Emari Demarcado and Kendre Miller exposed a flatfooted OU defense.
Not only were the Sooners a bit slow, but they also misread plays. After Eric Gray gave OU a brief moment of hope by running three yards for a score to get the Sooners within 20-10 at the 3:08 mark, two Sooners missed tackles on Miller as he trotted 15 yards for a touchdown with 40 seconds left in the quarter.
Demarcado caught a Sooners defender taking a bad angle toward him, giving the fifth-year running back an opening for a 35-yard run that set up his 1-yard touchdown run at the 10:52 mark of the second quarter that put OU in a 34-10 hole.
The Sooners trailed 41-17 at halftime, the second-most they had allowed in the last 15 years.
By the third quarter, the Horned Frogs had more than 600 yards of offense. They handed the Sooners their biggest punishment since Nebraska put 73 points on them in 1996.
This is not a good sign for new head coach Brett Venables, who came to Norman to improve a defense that ranked 60th out of the 130 Division I-A teams in scoring defense with 25.8 points allowed per game last year.
The OU defense does not look any better as it ranks 67 out of 131 Division I-A teams with 25.2 points allowed per game this year.
Injuries suffered against TCU put OU in danger of falling to 3-3 for the first time since 2009 and experiencing its first losing season since 1998. Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel went down after he was hit in the right shoulder by TCU's Jamoi Hodge after sliding on a run, leaving him motionless on the field. He entered the concussion protocol. Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World tweeted on Monday that offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby did not provide an update on Gabriel that day.
Safety Damond Harmon was knocked out in the fourth quarter and sent to the Fort Worth hospital. After scans turned up negative, he was transferred to a hospital in Norman.
Gray, who ran for 60 yards on 13 carries against TCU, left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter. That forces the Sooners to dig deeper into their running back group after Marcus Major missed the game due to injury.
Second-string quarterback Davis Beville, who transferred from Pittsburgh in the offseason, is expected to start if Gabriel is not available. He provided no inspiration after Gabriel went down, completing seven of 16 passes for a mere 50 yards. Gabriel was also 7-of-16, throwing for 126 yards.
Freshman Javontae Barnes was the lone bright spot for the Sooners against TCU, rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts.
OU heads to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for a must-win game against Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday at 11 a.m. A third straight loss imperils their ability to earn a spot in any significant bowl game. Furthermore, a dismal season a couple years ahead of moving to the Southeastern Conference would not bode well for the future of the program.
Hopefully for Oklahoma, more Sooners fans turn out at the Cotton Bowl to buoy the team after red attire was as uncommon at Amon G. Stadium as recycling receptacles were.