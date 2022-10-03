The Oklahoma Sooners were humbled on the gridiron at Texas Christian University's Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, as Max Duggan and company handed them a 55-24 defeat on Saturday. The loss dropped them out of the Associated Press top 25 ranking from No. 18 the week before.

The Sooners (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) had their heads swimming in the first quarter as the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) put them in a 20-3 hole by the 7:37 mark with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Taye Barber and a 67-yard touchdown run by Duggan. 

