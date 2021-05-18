There's an eerie calm in the days following the end of the state tournaments. Both LeFlore County baseball teams that made it in the second week, Poteau and Howe, gave brief entries.
During the Class 2A baseball regional at Howe, someone got me to promise I would dye my hair bright red if Howe made the state tournament. I had ruby red hairspray in my closet, and that's what would be used. I put it in my hair each day from Saturday, May 8, to Thursday, May 13.
After Poteau's Class 4A state quarterfinal loss to Heritage Hall in Shawnee, I had a double lunch -- a fried chicken pot pie at Kitchen No. 324 and a grilled onion burger with fries at Tucker's in Oklahoma City -- before napping for a couple of hours in my hotel. I mention that to bring up that much of the red color rubbed off on the pillow and I didn't have much left in the spray can by then.
Was that bad luck for the Lions? I can't say.
I can say that while Howe endured the jitters of a first state baseball tournament appearance in its loss to Christian Heritage, it builds experience for a state tourney run in the future. The returning boys in red will have more confidence if they get back there next year.
As for the Poteau Pirates, they gave the Chargers a great fight, standing within a run before the eventual state champions pulled away late.
The Wister Wildcats have a great baseball culture, and I look forward to more state tournament runs for them. They were truly motivated this spring and will keep the tradition up.
Red Oak has a challenge to keep up its baseball tradition after the retirement of coach Trey Booth, although expectations always stand high in that town.
Here's a rundown of the best state level performances in a few different sports from area athletes.
Baseball
Matt Holzhammer, Wister: two hits, five walks, one RBI in three games; two hits and three walks allowed, 11 strikeouts in 5.2 innings in quarterfinal win vs. Sterling.
Landon Thornburg, Wister: three hits, one walk, four RBIs in three games.
Chance Noah, Red Oak: six hits (two home runs), eight RBIs, one walk in three games.
Slow-pitch softball
Cayleigh McGee, Heavener (5A tourney): six hits (four home runs), 12 RBIs in two games.
Destiny McGee, Heavener (5A tourney): six hits (three home runs), one walk, five RBIs in two games.
Ashton Grogan, Red Oak (A tourney): 12/12 (seven home runs), one walk, 14 RBIs in three games.
Kayleigh Walker, Whitesboro (A tourney): seven hits, five RBIs in three games.
Track and field
Brooklyn Garner, Poteau (Class 4A meet): fourth in 200-meter dash in 27.27 seconds, sixth in 100-meter dash in 12.67 seconds.
Christian Dill, Talihina (Class 2A meet): third place, high jump, 6-4.
Golf
Raychel Nelke, Pocola (2A): 71-70=141, third place
Connor Whitworth, Poteau (4A): 79 - 76 - 85=240, tied for 19th place.
Most of these athletes are not seniors, giving plenty of hope for great state-level performances next year.