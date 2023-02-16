I wrote yesterday about the possibility of Howe's girls basketball team facing familiar foes at each step of the playoffs.
That's a significant wrinkle to the postseason for several area teams. On Friday, a third time was a charm in the Class B Area IV district opener at Whitesboro, where the Bulldogs defeated LeFlore 45-43 after losing to them twice in the regular season.
This afternoon, Whitesboro's boys (5-18) played Clayton in the first round on the consolation side of regionals after beating Clayton 83-70 in its season opener on Nov. 3.
This evening, in a Class B Area IV regional first-rounder, Whitesboro's girls (20-5) meet Smithville in Stringtown after beating the team to the south twice in the regular season, by the score of 64-30 at both gyms.
In a Class A Area III regional first-rounder at Quinton, Keota's goes against Quinton about four weeks after losing to Quinton 38-35 in the Porum Cross Telephone Tournament final on Jan. 21.
In Class 3A Area III district action on Saturday, Heavener rolls up to Spiro for district action about four weeks after Heavener's boys beat Spiro 47-40 in the LeFlore County Tournament third-place game. The Wolves (16-5) and Bulldogs were within one possession in the Spiro Multipurpose Gym until Heavener pulled away in the final minute.
Spiro and Heavener's girls, on the other hand, did not meet in the regular season.
Poteau and Muldrow face off in Class 4A Area III district action at Muldrow on Friday after both Poteau boys and girls lost both games to Muldrow during the regular season. Poteau's boys lost 40-33 at Mulrow on Dec. 6 and 43-34 at home on Feb. 9. The Pirates(7-13) led the Bulldogs until the middle of the fourth quarter. Poteau's girls (10-9) lost 59-29 at Muldrow on Dec. 6 and 55-44 at home on Feb. 9. Poteau's girls were within two at the end of the third quarter before the game slipped away at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse last Thursday.
Pocola sees Black Diamond Conference rival Wilburton come to its gym on Friday for the Class 2A Area IV district. Pocola's girls (17-5) beat Wilburton 50-32 on the road and 71-32 at home in the regular season, while Pocola's boys (17-6) beat the Diggers 57-31 on the road and 73-46 at home.
Red Oak's girls (20-3) meet Wright City this evening in its Class A Area III first-rounder after beating Wright City 47-40 in the Wilburton Tournament semifinal on Dec. 16.
Tons of fun rematches are coming this week, some of which are yet to be revealed, and eyes may be opened by the results.