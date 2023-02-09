The Oklahoma City Thunder were among the array of teams making moves at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.
Was it as consequential as Kevin Durant going from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, D'Angelo Russell heading from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade that sent Russell Westbrook from the Lakers to the Utah Jazz (for now) or the Golden State Warriors sending former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in order to bring back Gary Payton II and reduce their luxury tax payment? No.
Nevertheless, the Thunder swapped marginal rotation power forward Darius Bazley for Suns big man Dario Saric, both of whom are on expiring contracts.
This suggests nothing about the Thunder's direction for the rest of the season. Bazley was likely to be traded by the deadline. Both he and Saric were scraping by, playing 36 games with 15.4 minutes per game and 37 games and 14.4 minutes per game this season, respectively. Bazley averages 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, compared with Saric's 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Saric played only two minutes of the 2021 NBA Finals for the Suns before tearing his ACL, so he's just getting back to form after missing last season. Saric only averaged 11 minutes per game before the calendar turned, and then 8.1 points and 4.9 rebounds with 50.6 percent field-goal shooting and 44.8 percent 3-point shooting in 19.4 minutes per game in January. He had 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per the first four games of this month.
The Thunder lacked depth in the frontcourt with No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren out for the year with a foot fracture. If the Thunder, which entered Thursday night half a game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for 10th place and three games behind the Suns and Dallas Mavericks for fourth, intend to make a run for the postseason, Saric could be a functional backup.
Whether OKC retains the soon-to-be 29-year-old depends on his health and how much the front office values the young players.
Rotating Westbrook
Word is, as Danny Leroux of The Athletic suggests, Westbrook might be bought out by the Jazz. Since Westbrook signed his five-year maximum contract with the Thunder in 2017, he has now been traded four times. He went to the Houston Rockets in a 2019 deal that brought Chris Paul to the Thunder. In December 2020, Westbrook was shipped to the Washington Wizards for John Wall. In August 2021, Westbrook went from the Wizards to the Lakers in a five-team trade.
Westbrook's arrival on the Lakers roster imploded the prospects of the LeBron James-led team that had won the 2020 NBA Finals. Last season, the Lakers were outscored by 4.3 points per 100 possessions with Westbrook on the floor, and he had a discouraging 0.03 win shares per 48 minutes. Westbrook's 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game were empty stats.
This year, Westbrook only started three games out of 52 for the Lakers as they found him more efficient coming off the bench. He averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game for a team that sank to 13th in the Western Conference and was one of the oldest of the 30 NBA rosters.
The Thunder were only outscored by 0.9 points per 100 possessions with Westbrook playing as a reserve. In those 49 games, he averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. He's got 20 points per 36 minutes this year, 0.6 more than last year.
The outlook on Westbrook is that he's too inefficient to contribute to a championship team. A sinister person might suggest Westbrook could showcase himself and stack triple-doubles for a losing Jazz team, but I think Westbrook would choose to be bought out of his contract.
After all, Westbrook was the target of racist heckling from Jazz fans four years ago. With that, Westbrook would probably not want to deal with fans in Salt Lake City.
Maybe there's a playoff contender that wants him as a signee following a buyout, or maybe he'd embrace the idea of returning to the Thunder as a veteran leader coming off the bench. Westbrook scored 18,859 of his 24,125 career points in his first 11 seasons and surely has his best memories in OKC.
The Crowder, the better
I woke up this morning perplexed about how two-and-a-half days after Kyrie Irving was traded from the Nets to the Mavericks, Durant went from the Nets to the Suns. In its No. 4 position entering Thursday night action, Phoenix is two games behind the Sacramento Kings for third, four games behind the second-place Memphis Grizzlies and 8.5 away from the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets.
If Durant stays healthy the rest of the regular season, he could help the Suns strengthen their position in the upper part of the West bracket before fighting for the championship. However, after giving up Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder (who seemed like he didn't want to play for the Suns this season), Phoenix seems lean in terms of depth. That's the sacrifice in trading for one of the best players in the NBA.
I like the Bucks' acquisition of Crowder on Thursday after the Nets received his contract. By getting to Milwaukee for the first time since finishing at Marquette University 11 years ago, Crowder adds to the Bucks' defense next to Giannis Antetekounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez.
Crowder is also good for floor spacing since he can sit on the perimeter and is a decent 3-point shooter for his career at 34.6 percent.
Crowder marginalizes power forward Bobby Portis. Too bad for the Portisheads and Arkansas Razorbacks fans.
The move helps fill out the rotation in the Bucks' quest for another title two years after Antetekounmpo and company finished on top. Khris Middleton's been gradually raising his minute load and production after returning from injury with 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 18 minutes per game (hence 28.8 points per 36 minutes).
Antetekounmpo, at age 28, is the NBA's best player. I like seeing the Bucks make the most of his prime seasons.