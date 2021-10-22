When the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Houston Rockets on the road Friday night, it was a contest of which tanking team was working harder on development. With Houston winning 124-91 on the back of Christian Wood's 31 points and 14 rebounds and Jae'Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr. also posting double-doubles, it was clear the Rockets' core young players were both healthier and farther in development than those of the Thunder.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander amounting 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting and and turning it over five times, one may wonder if he's fully recovered from his foot injury from last season.
To say the Thunder will be in tank mode this season after losing 26 of the last 29 games last season and catching bad luck in the draft lottery shouldn't be a shock.
The Thunder didn't get groundbreaking talent in the draft despite general manager's attempts to trade up (any fan would have liked having Cade Cunningham or Evan Mobley on the roster instead of sixth overall pick Josh Giddey).
The Thunder's opening night 107-86 loss to the Utah Jazz on the road was an indicator was what 2021-22 will look like. Oklahoma City trailed 54-42 at halftime and didn't challenge much in the second half against the team that had the best record in the Western Conference last season. Despite showing promise as a shooter in the preseason, Giddey, the Australian point guard, scored only four points on 2-of-7 shooting to go with three assists and 10 rebounds.
Gilgeous-Alexander's playmaking was on display as he scored a team-high 18 points, although his shooting clip was cratered by 1-of-7 3-point shooting.
Darius Bazley had 15 points and seven rebounds. Jerome Robinson-Earls had 10 points off the bench.
Derrick Favors, who the Thunder acquired from the Jazz via trade in the offseason to help Utah ameliorate its luxury tax bill, only played 20 minutes and had four points and nine rebounds. The 30-year-old may start some games, but won't play much since he's not in the OKC's future plans. Head coach Mark Daigneault may decide to shelve him toward midseason to develop younger players.
Aleksej Pokusevski, the Thunder's 2020 first-round pick, didn't score or do much else in 14 minutes. At this point, it's hard to tell what he'll be when OKC is further in its evolution.
At least a few of the pieces, like SGA, Lu Dort and perhaps Robinson-Earls, are in place for the future Thunder playoff team. Hold on because that group won't form until at least 2022-23.