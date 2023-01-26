When we're children, there are certain types of favorite aunts and uncles toward whom we gravitate. I don't know what kind of aunt or uncle a girl would immediately wander toward, but for a young boy, the best are an aunt who brings chocolate milk, Captain Crunch and doughnuts for breakfasts and an uncle who talks sports and plays video games.

I've had a hard time this week because my two favorite uncles, both of whom married into my mom's side of the family, came into trouble.

Tags

Recommended for you