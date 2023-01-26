When we're children, there are certain types of favorite aunts and uncles toward whom we gravitate. I don't know what kind of aunt or uncle a girl would immediately wander toward, but for a young boy, the best are an aunt who brings chocolate milk, Captain Crunch and doughnuts for breakfasts and an uncle who talks sports and plays video games.
I've had a hard time this week because my two favorite uncles, both of whom married into my mom's side of the family, came into trouble.
One of them, Marc, went on hospice during the weekend before he stopped breathing and died Thursday morning.
Marc was a huge rock music fan who listened to Stevie Ray Vaughn, among other old musicians. In 2018, I went with my family to Cleveland, Ohio, to visit my mom's side of the family. When we went down to Wooster, Ohio, to see Marc and my aunt Kathleen, Marc, who lived most of his life with muscular dystrophy, scooted his electric wheelchair to his record/CD player stand with the music shelf underneath.
Marc, who wore shoulder-length hair and a dark beard, started playing a John Coltrane CD and talking about how Coltrane was doing things no one had done before.
After a bit of time, I offered to play some music that Patrick and I had been listening to. I brought up Spotify and started playing the song "Brianstorm" by Arctic Monkeys. Marc complained that he couldn't hear it. Even after I turned the volume all the way up on my phone, he couldn't hear it.
Let that be a lesson. Get CD or vinyl versions of your favorite music so that your elderly relatives can hear it. Also, you won't look stupid by messing with your phone.
After I returned home from that trip, I bought the Arctic Monkeys album "AM" on eBay. Since I haven't seen him in the last few years, I won't get to play any music for him.
In their early days, Arctic Monkeys seemed to represent British soccer hooliganism. However, soccer wasn't among the sports we watched with him.
Usually, it was football or basketball. We could watch college football bowl games all evening during Christmas visits when allowed.
Marc had many sports laments. One of them was that in the 1995 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians, the umpires gave the Braves' pitchers a wider strike zone, allowing Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine to land their pitches six inches outside the strike zone.
John Elway's 99-yard fourth-quarter go-ahead drive in the AFC conference championship against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 11, 1987, was immortally remembered as "The Drive." Marc always remembered it for how the Browns collapsed.
Marc occasionally talked about the "Siper Bowl," a game I would have never heard of otherwise. Browns quarterback Brian Sipe was named the Most Valuable Player in 1980 after leading the NFL in quarterback rating and throwing 4,132 yards. Marc would talk about how Sipe threw the ball all over the field in this Division Round playoff that the Browns lost 14-12 to the Oakland Raiders at Cleveland's old Municipal Stadium.
Truly, Sipe was bad that day, going 13-40 on his passes, throwing three interceptions, including one in the last minute.
To compare Cleveland sports misery with the pain of muscular dystrophy would be a false equivalency, but Marc was treated with four decades of bad Browns quarterbacks after that.
Marc also played sports video games with Patrick and me, like NHL 96 on Sega Genesis. His body might not have allowed him great movement, but he could work a video game controller pretty well.
NHL 96 was one of the earliest games with the Create a Player feature. He liked to create players with weird names like Jail Zone and Kateopotamus.
We always had fun. Marc knew how to have a good time, even though he couldn't do everything others could.
Having relatable people to be around is important because it doesn't feel good sitting around taking about physical ailments or watching cable news. Marc knew politics weren't fun to talk about. Sports are more enjoyable for discussion because the tensions related to them aren't that meaningful, and, in most places, people are much less likely to get bitter about them.