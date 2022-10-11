Here I go again examining the basic stuff in fast-pitch hurling. For a second year, I kept a log of the area pitchers' most basic stats: strikes as a percentage of total pitches, strikeouts and innings pitched.
For a second straight year, Whitesboro sophomore Madison Grogan led the area in strikeout rate. She also led in strikeouts and innings pitched, although Buffalo Valley senior Courtney Grey was the leader in strikeouts per inning.
Grogan was had a strike rate better than 70 percent for the entire season. She often hit 75 percent or more. The Class B state final on Saturday was her only performance that was down to 60 percent, and she was dealing with a strike zone with which she was unaccustomed.
While they didn't rank in the top five, Pocola's Allyssa Parker and Howe's Kadynce Delt were proficient at striking out batters on very good teams.
Notable improvements include Red Oak's Hayden White improving her strike rate by 2.8 percent and Pocola's Maci Maxwell improving by 2.5 percent.
Here are the rankings of the top pitchers in strikeout rate, strikeouts per inning and pitches per inning. Seeing that Parker had 14.05 pitches per inning and rolled through 62 of her 130 innings in 13 or fewer pitches triggered my curiosity in further examining that stat.
Whereas in baseball, the pitches per inning stat is a valuable tool in finding whether a pitcher succeeds in getting eating innings proficiently enough to stay under a certain pitch count, pitches per inning in softball simply tells how quickly a pitcher can get through innings via strikeouts or inducing soft contact.
Only pitchers with at least 50 innings this season are listed.
1. Madison Grogan, Whitesboro 70.5%, 2. Maggie Wilson, Wister 69.6%, 3. Courtney Grey, Buffalo Valley 69.3%, 4. Kami Autrey, Spiro 68.7%, 5. Kaylea Underwood, Wister 68.2%, 6. (tie) Hayden White, Red Oak and Sidney Tackett, McCurtain 66.3%, 8. (tie) Allyssa Parker, Pocola and Kinley Brand, Heavener 66%, 10. Maci Maxwell, Pocola 65.9%, 11. Emma Hackler, Poteau 65%, 12. Addi Wright, BV 63.9%, 13. Lainey Dyer, Cameron 63.7%, 14. Javen Christenberry, Keota 63.5%.
1. Grey 1.9 (201 strikeouts in 105.2 innings), 2. Underwood 1.55 (94 strikeouts in 60.2 innings), 3. Alyssa Waits, LeFlore 1.54 (188 strikeouts in 122 innings), 4. Wilson 1.44 (193 strikeouts in 133.2 innings), 5. Wright 1.35 (93 strikeouts in 68.2 innings), 6. Grogan 1.33 (232 strikeouts in 174 innings), 7. Kadynce Delt, Howe 1.3 (148 strikeouts in 113.2 innings), 8. Kylee Hibdon, Talihina 1.28 (90 strikeouts in 70 innings), 9. Parker 1.15 (150 strikeouts in 130 innings), 10. Kelsey Cauthron, BV 1.14 (76 in 66.1 innings), 11. Hackler 1.1 (164 strikeouts in 149 innings).
1. Grogan 13.9, 2. Parker 14.1, 3. Maxwell 14.8, 4. White 15, 5. (tie) Autrey and Grey 15.1, 7. Underwood 15.4, 8. Brand 15.5, 9. Briley Bowman, Poteau 15.6, 10. (tie) Christenberry and Wright 15.8, 12. Cauthron 15.9, 13. Dyer 16.1, 14. Wilson 16.8.