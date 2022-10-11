Here I go again examining the basic stuff in fast-pitch hurling. For a second year, I kept a log of the area pitchers' most basic stats: strikes as a percentage of total pitches, strikeouts and innings pitched.

For a second straight year, Whitesboro sophomore Madison Grogan led the area in strikeout rate. She also led in strikeouts and innings pitched, although Buffalo Valley senior Courtney Grey was the leader in strikeouts per inning.

