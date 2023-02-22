Two running events are on the schedule for Poteau this spring.
First comes the Vike Hike, which will be March 25, starting near the Deanna Reed Science and Math Center at Carl Albert State College.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Two running events are on the schedule for Poteau this spring.
First comes the Vike Hike, which will be March 25, starting near the Deanna Reed Science and Math Center at Carl Albert State College.
The 10K will be at 7 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Entry costs $40 for the 10K, $25 for the 5K and $50 for BRICK participants who run the 10K and 5K.
Proceeds benefit CASC student scholarships.
The Cavanal Killer 8K will be May 13at 9 a.m., starting at the Poteau Primary School at 407 Hughes Drive. Packet pickup and race day registration will start at 8 a.m. Participants will go up Cavanal Hill and finish at the top of the hill.
Refreshments are available at the top. Participants can be shuttled back down.
Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Poteau/CavanalKiller8k2022 to register.
Email sports@poteaudailynews.com with information on any other upcoming running events in the LeFlore County area.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.