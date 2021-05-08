The two area baseball teams in state championship games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Saturday were unsuccessful in finding enough hits to win gold.

No. 4 Wister (28-6) managed four hits in an 8-1 loss to No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton (31-2) in the Class A state championship game. Matt Holzhammer had a hit and a walk. Landon Thornburg drove in the lone run. This was Wister's first spring state final in 10 years. Meanwhile, Fort Cobb-Broxton won its second spring baseball state title.

No. 2 Red Oak (36-5) lost 12-2 to Roff due to an eight-run fourth inning. Red Oak's Dalton Patten went 2-for-2 with two walks. Red Oak had lost to Roff in the fall baseball state final in October. Red Oak last played in the spring ball state final in 2017.

