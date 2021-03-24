With Howe having won its sixth girls basketball state championship on March 13, this is a good time to examine the state championships won by each LeFlore County school.
Poteau
Football: 2019, boys soccer: 2013, girls golf: 2012, girls track: 1979.
Heavener
Girls basketball: 1919.
Spiro
Girls track: 1982, 2017; boys track: 1977-79, 1999; baseball: 1991.
Pocola
Girls basketball: 1995, 2008; fast-pitch softball: 1958, 1960-63, 1966-70, 1977, 1979; slow-pitch softball: 1994, 2007; baseball: 1972; fall baseball: 1965.
Panama
Fast-pitch softball: 2011
Howe
Girls basketball: 1939, 1959, 2004, 2008, 2019, 2021.
Talihina
Boys basketball: 2011, football: 1966.
Wister
Slow-pitch softball: 1991, 2016; baseball: 2011; fall baseball: 1983, fast-pitch softball: 1980-81.
Cameron
Slow-pitch softball: 1996, 2002, 2007; Baseball: 1989-90, 1993-98; fall baseball: 1989, 1994; fast-pitch softball: 1971, 1973, 1978, 1983-84.
LeFlore
Girls basketball: 1944
Bokoshe
Slow-pitch softball: 1999