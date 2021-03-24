Howe girls basketball 2021 Class 2A state champs

Howe's girls basketball team celebrates its sixth state championship on March 13 after beating Silo in the Class 2A state final in Oklahoma City.

 By Kenneth Holzhammer Sports Correspondent

With Howe having won its sixth girls basketball state championship on March 13, this is a good time to examine the state championships won by each LeFlore County school.

Poteau

Football: 2019, boys soccer: 2013, girls golf: 2012, girls track: 1979.

Heavener

Girls basketball: 1919.

Spiro

Girls track: 1982, 2017; boys track: 1977-79, 1999; baseball: 1991.

Pocola

Girls basketball: 1995, 2008; fast-pitch softball: 1958, 1960-63, 1966-70, 1977, 1979; slow-pitch softball: 1994, 2007; baseball: 1972; fall baseball: 1965.

Panama

Fast-pitch softball: 2011

Howe

Girls basketball: 1939, 1959, 2004, 2008, 2019, 2021.

Talihina

Boys basketball: 2011, football: 1966.

Wister

Slow-pitch softball: 1991, 2016; baseball: 2011; fall baseball: 1983, fast-pitch softball: 1980-81.

Cameron

Slow-pitch softball: 1996, 2002, 2007; Baseball: 1989-90, 1993-98; fall baseball: 1989, 1994; fast-pitch softball: 1971, 1973, 1978, 1983-84.

LeFlore

Girls basketball: 1944

Bokoshe

Slow-pitch softball: 1999

