Poteau's Connor Whitworth finished 11th in the Class 4A boys golf state tournament after being near the top of the leaderboard at the end of the first day.
Whitworth hit 73 in the first round and 70 in the second round to finish Day 1 on Monday in fifth at Prairie West Golf Course in Weatherford. However, he hit 85 in Round 3 on Tuesday to finish at 228, two strokes outside the top 10.
Poteau's Nate Jordan finished in a tie for 69th with a total score of 262, hitting 88 in the first round and 90 in the second round on Monday and 84 in Round 3 on Tuesday.
In the Class 3A boys golf state tournament at Lakeview Golf Course in Ardmore, Heavener's Jeren Pickle finished 26th. Pickle hit 81 in both the first and second round on Monday. He hit 87 in the third round on Tuesday to finish at 249.