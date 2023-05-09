Poteau's Connor Whitworth finished 11th in the Class 4A boys golf state tournament after being near the top of the leaderboard at the end of the first day.

Whitworth hit 73 in the first round and 70 in the second round to finish Day 1 on Monday in fifth at Prairie West Golf Course in Weatherford. However, he hit 85 in Round 3 on Tuesday to finish at 228, two strokes outside the top 10.

