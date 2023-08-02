With the 2023-24 year of sports about to begin, here's a rundown of the head-coaching changes in the LeFlore County area.
Heavener boys basketball: Old: John McAlester, new: Jody Clubb
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
With the 2023-24 year of sports about to begin, here's a rundown of the head-coaching changes in the LeFlore County area.
Heavener boys basketball: Old: John McAlester, new: Jody Clubb
Pocola baseball: Old: Terry Smith, new: Mark Warren
Panama girls basketball: Old: Victor Pierce, new: Dan Caldwell
Panama softball: Old: Missy Rogers, new: Dan Caldwell
Wister softball: Old: Kristie Jo Morgan, new: Kaleb Swboni
Wister girls basketball: Old: Ryan Carter, new: Taylor Simco
Wister boys basketball: Old: Garrett Munger, new: Ryan Carter
Arkoma football: Old: Auston Reed, new: Kathen Funburg
Cameron softball: Old: Troy Dyer, new: Justin Downs
Cameron girls basketball: Old: Troy Dyer, new: Jared Hetherington
Whitesboro softball: Old: Peyton Baker, new: Cash Balentine
LeFlore girls basketball, baseball: Old: Mark Warren, new: Mike Harris
LeFlore softball: Old: Jason Waits, new: Darrion Luce
LeFlore boys basketball: Old: Brady Hardin, new: Darrion Luce
Buffalo Valley boys basketball: Old T.J. Grey, new: Eddie Muse
Red Oak boys basketball: Old: Darrick Farriell, new: Casey Butcher
Red Oak girls basketball: Old: Casey Butcher, new Luke Broadbent
Keota softball: Old: Jeremy Jones, new: Joye Oldham (Jones remains with team as assistant coach)
McCurtain baseball: Old: Michael Mills, new: Justin Self
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.