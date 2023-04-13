Poteau girls golf home tournament

Poteau girls golfers with coach Payton Werner on Wednesday after the team's home tournament at Choctaw Country Club.

 Submitted Photo

Poteau's Jaylee Tackett hit a career-best 91 in the girls golf team's home tournament on Wednesday at Choctaw Country Club in Poteau.

Tackett placed second, eight strokes behind champion Avery Haywood of Sallisaw. Poteau was fourth as a team, scoring 435. Allison Mattox hit 111. Abby Martin hit 114. Preslie House hit 119.

Tags

Recommended for you