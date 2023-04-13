Poteau's Jaylee Tackett hit a career-best 91 in the girls golf team's home tournament on Wednesday at Choctaw Country Club in Poteau.
Tackett placed second, eight strokes behind champion Avery Haywood of Sallisaw. Poteau was fourth as a team, scoring 435. Allison Mattox hit 111. Abby Martin hit 114. Preslie House hit 119.
Panama scored 456. Madison Moniz hit 109. Taylor Ford hit 110. Koda Robbins hit 114. Ryleigh Pierce hit 123. Panama had played at Brier Creek Country Club in Stigler the day before, scoring 457. Moniz hit 108. Robbins hit 110. Ford hit 115. Pierce hit 124.
Poteau will play at Pryor Creek Country Club on Monday at 8:30 a.m. for its final regular-season tournament.