The Oklahoma City Thunder reeled off their biggest comeback since being in OKC, a 26-point surge to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 123-115 at home on Wednesday. Both teams were on the second night of a back-to-back, with the Thunder coming off a 106-98 home loss to the Golden State Warriors in which Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting and the Lakers following up a 125-121 overtime win against the Spurs in San Antonio. The Lakers were without LeBron James for the second straight night due to an ankle injury.
Here are a few takeaways:
1. SGA is always on, even when he's off.
Gilgeous-Alexander only hit seven of 19 field goals, but was 5-of-11 from 3-point range and 8-of-10 at the free-throw line while scoring 27 points and producing five assists. SGA scored 18 of his points in the second half.
2. Josh Giddey figuring things out
The rookie point guard from Australia has a long road to learning the NBA, but had his second quality game as he earned his first double-double with 18 points and 10 assists. Early in the second quarter, the 19-year-old threaded a perfect pass from the top of the arc to Kenrich Williams for a dunk. Giddey made the pass to Derrick Favors for the game-clinching layup for a 118-115 lead with 31 seconds left.
3. Russell Westbrook still admired in OKC in third year away from team
Westbrook, who was a centerpiece of the Thunder from 2008-19, put on a show in his third visit to Oklahoma City since being traded to the Houston Rockets in the 2019 offseason. He posted 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting and 2-of-8 from beyond the arc, 13 assists and 14 rebounds. However, Westbrook had 10 turnovers, which caused his miserable 89 points per 100 possessions on the basketball-reference.com advanced box score. This was the third time he had a triple-double and also turned it over 10 times. Westbrook has had rough parts to his game throughout his career, and they're more glaring as he's become less efficient at age 32.
One was a no-look pass from the lane to the wing that Lu Dort intercepted and took for a fast-break dunk.
Still, he's a wonder for the OKC crowd that watched him for 11 seasons.
"People are always great to me and my family. They're always very welcoming," he said in the postgame press conference.
4. Austin Reaves establishing himself in Lakers rotation
Reaves, the rookie who came out of Oklahoma, has found a sound place in the Lakers' rotation. He had 10 points in 30 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday. On Wednesday against the Thunder, he had only two points on 1-of-4 shooting and two rebounds. He won't get many shot opportunities on most nights since the Lakers have so many veterans to feed. Consider that Westbrook, James and Anthony Davis average at least 18 field-goal attempts per game and Carmelo Anthony dominates touches on the second unit with 11.2 shots per game. Still, the Lakers need his youthful energy and distribution.