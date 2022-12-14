Talihina boys, Howe girls get top seeds JH LeFlore County Basketball Tournament
Howe’s girls and Talihina’s boys topped the seeding for the LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament, as it was seeded on Wednesday.
Howe’s girls took third in last year’s junior-high LCT final. Fanshawe won the title, beating Panama 27-19.
