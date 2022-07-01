Talihina Public Schools has canceled its 2022 varsity football schedule due to a lack of participation.
The Golden Tigers were one of the powers in Class A just a few years ago and plan to resume play in 2023.
Talihina was scheduled to be in a district with Panama and Pocola this season, leaving those schools without a game during that week.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Valuable garbage
- Heavener softball coaches life flighted to Tulsa hospital
- Talihina cancels football season
- Poteau PD Chief gives Kiwanians local law enforcement update
- Fourth of July events aplenty in LeFlore County, area this weekend, Monday
- LeFlore County Museum to be open Independence Day
- Review: Sorry, Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ is a buzzkill
- Poteau School Board delays hiring Sjoberg’s successor
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County June 28 Primary Election Results
- Rogers arrives to level up Panama softball
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- Election for county, state, U.S. Congress officials taking place Tuesday; OG&E proposition for Bokoshe also on the ballot
- LeFlore County Voting Places
- After 11 years, Poteau Public Schools superintendent retiring
- LeFlore County Election Board lists election day reminders, tips — and more
- Driver who lost his life in last Saturday's fatal accident identified
- U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road closed due to accident (UPDATE - ROAD NOW OPEN)
- 2022 Clayton Homecoming Schedule
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.