Talihina residents Zane Collins and Hazen Sparks, both of whom are Buffalo Valley High School students, achieved big finishes in the richest youth rodeo in the world.
In the International Finals Youth Rodeo short round on Friday night at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, featuring the top 15 in each category, Zane Collins, working with Nicholas Lovins of Canadian, Texas, caught the calf in 6.1 seconds to earn runner-up status in team roping with a three-round total of 20.8 seconds. They were 0.7 seconds away from winners Cole Smith of Amazonia, Mo., and Catcher Gasperson of Decatur, Texas.
Collins and Lovins made the jump to runner-up after finishing Go-round 2 in seventh place.
In steer wrestling, Sparks recorded a time of 6.2 seconds in the short go for a sixth-place finish and a three-round total of 17.5 seconds. He was 0.7 seconds away from fifth-place cowboy Drew Clukey of Robertsdale, Ala., and 4.4 seconds away from winner Kase Busby of Leesville, La.
This year, the IFYR had 965 contestants across all categories.