Talihina celebrates JH LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament title

Talihina's junior high softball team celebrates its LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament title on Thursday at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Talihina celebrates its LeFlore County Junior High Fast-Pitch Tournament championship on Thursday at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex. In the deciding game, Talihina beat Fanshawe 16-3. Both teams scored two runs in the first inning. Talihina scored three runs in the top of the second inning. Fanshawe scored a run in the bottom of the second to get within 5-3 before Talihina broke out with 11 runs.
Talihina beat Arkoma 12-2 in the first round before defeating Spiro 5-2 in the second round, Pocola 10-7 in the third round and Fanshawe 6-0 in the fourth round to make the championship round.

