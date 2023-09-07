Talihina wins LeFlore County JH Fast-PItch Tournament title
By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Talihina celebrates its LeFlore County Junior High Fast-Pitch Tournament championship on Thursday at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex. In the deciding game, Talihina beat Fanshawe 16-3. Both teams scored two runs in the first inning. Talihina scored three runs in the top of the second inning. Fanshawe scored a run in the bottom of the second to get within 5-3 before Talihina broke out with 11 runs.
Talihina beat Arkoma 12-2 in the first round before defeating Spiro 5-2 in the second round, Pocola 10-7 in the third round and Fanshawe 6-0 in the fourth round to make the championship round.
