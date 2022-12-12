Three basketball tournaments this week will see big matchups for area teams as they get into the meat of the season.
First, Talihina hosts several strong teams in the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament, which is from Thursday to Saturday.
Pocola's boys (1-1, ranked sixth in Class 2A) runs into a test from the start as it sees Rattan (11-0), the second-ranked team in Class A.
The host Golden Tigers (2-0) meet Roland (2-0, ranked ninth in Class 3A), a Class 3A state quarterfinalist last season, in the first round. The Pocola-Rattan winner faces the Talihina-Roland winner in the semifinals.
Fascination for the girls bracket focuses on whether top-seeded Pocola (2-0, ranked second in Class 2A) will face No. 2-seeded Howe (4-2, ranked fourth), who it beat 40-36 in the Class 2A state championship game in March, in the tourney final.
Below is the CNIT schedule: Thursday: Girls: Broken Bow vs. Hugo 11 a.m., Howe vs. Rattan 1:40 p.m., Pocola vs. Atoka 4:20 p.m., Talihina vs. Roland 7 p.m., boys: Howe vs. Hugo 12:20 p.m., Pocola vs. Rattan 3 p.m., Broken Bow vs. Atoka 5:40 p.m., Talihina vs. Roland 8:20 p.m.
Friday: Girls: Pocola-Atoka loser vs. Broken Bow-Hugo loser 11 a.m., winners 4:20 p.m., Howe-Rattan loser vs. Talihina-Roland loser 1:40 p.m., winners 7 p.m., boys: Howe-Hugo loser vs. Broken Bow-Atoka loser 12:20 p.m., winners 5:40 p.m., Pocola-Rattan loser vs. Talihina-Roland loser 3 p.m., winners 8:20 p.m.
Saturday: Seventh-place games: girls 11 a.m., boys 12:20 p.m., consolation finals: girls 1:40 p.m., boys 3 p.m., third-place games: 4:20 p.m. girls, 5:40 p.m. boys, finals: girls 7 p.m., boys 8:20 p.m.
Secondly, Red Oak, Spiro and Buffalo Valley head to the Wilburton Basketball Tournament, which is Thursday through Saturday. Spiro's girls (3-1) put their solid start under new head coach Dennis Wright to the test against a Red Oak (8-1, ranked 11th in Class A) team that is coming off an Indianola Warrior Classic championship.
First-round matchups: Girls: Red Oak vs. Spiro 4 p.m. Buffalo Valley vs. Stigler 7 p.m., boys: Spiro vs. Wilburton 11:30 a.m., Buffalo Valley vs. Hartshorne JV 2:30 p.m., Red Oak vs. Stigler 8:30 p.m.
With a win, Buffalo Valley's girls (6-2, ranked seventh in Class B) would face top-seeded Hartshorne (3-3) in the semifinal on Friday at 5:30 p.m. On the boys side, top-seeded BV (6-2, ranked 10th in Class B) and Red Oak (6-3) would face off in a Friday semifinal at 5:30 p.m. if they both win.
Also, Heavener goes to Savanna for the Freedom Ford Tournament this week.
Heavener's boys (4-0) put their unbeaten start on the line against Kinta (10-0), the eighth-ranked team in Class B, in the first round on Tuesday. Heavener would next play Tishomingo or Pittsburg in a winners semifinal on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. with a win or a consolation semifinal Friday at 8 p.m. with a loss.
Heavener's girls (1-3) go against Savanna (0-3) on Monday at 4 p.m. Heavener would next play Coalgate or Pittsburg in a Thursday 4 p.m. winners semifinal with a win or a Friday 6:40 p.m. consolation semifinal with a loss.