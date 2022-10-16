After trailing twice by two touchdowns, the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs rallied to force overtime, then scored the game-winning TD in the second overtime to rally past the Oklahoma State Cowboys 43-40 in a battle of Big 12 Conference, top-15 unbeatens. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
With the game tied at 37 after the first overtime, the Cowboys got the first possession in the second OT, but their drive sputtered. However, Tanner Brown hit a 52-yard field goal to put OSU up 43-40.
However, the Horned Frogs were able to get their possession to end in the end zone with a 2-yard run by Kendre Miller to end the game, cap the comeback and keep TCU undefeated this season.
After stopping the Horned Frogs (6-0 overall, 3-0 in Big 12 play) on the game’s first possession, the Cowboys (5-1, 2-1) went 73 yards in six plays as quarterback Spencer Sanders, who couldn’t find an open receiver, took off and went untouched for a 26-yard touchdown run. Brown’s extra point put OSU ahead 7-0 with 10:25 left in the first quarter.
After stopping the Frogs once more, the Pokes took the ball 78 yards in nine plays on their next drive as Sanders went up the middle untouched for an 8-yard TD run. Brown’s PAT doubled the OSU lead to 14-0 with 4:33 remaining in the period.
The Horned Frogs made sure third time was the charm. as TCU scored on its third drive of the game, going 75 yards in seven plays as quarterback Max Duggan sneaked it in from a yard out with 1:40 remaining in the quarter. Griffin Kell’s extra point cut OSU’s lead in half at the end of the opening period.
On the final play of the first period, OSU punter Tom Hutton’s punt was muffed by the TCU return man, with Jaden Nixon making the recovery at the TCU 24.
While the Cowboys could not cash in the drive with a TD, Brown did end the drive successfully with a 35-yard field goal to increase OSU’s advantage to 17-7 with 13:32 left before halftime.
After forcing a TCU punt and aided by the Horned Frogs being called for a fair-catch interference penalty, OSU began its next drive at the TCU 47.
Facing a third-and-13 from the TCU 22, Sanders hit John Paul Richardson on a 22-yard fade pass for a touchdown. Brown’s PAT upped the OSU lead to 24-7 with 10:04 remaining in the first half.
Despite being aided by a face-mask penalty, the Horned Frogs could not take advantage as they went for it on fourth-and-4 at the OSU 7 but were stopped at the OSU 11 with 6:26 remaining before halftime. However, the Pokes were held to a three-and-out.
On the ensuing punt return, TCU’s Derius Davis returned the punt 27 yards to the OSU 31 with 5:07 left in the first half.
However, the OSU defense held and forced TCU to settle for a Kell 48-yard field goal with 3:38 left before halftime to reduce its deficit to 24-10.
On the next TCU drive, the Horned Frogs drove as deep as the OSU 17 before being forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Kell with two seconds remaining in the first half to cut its deficit to 24-13 at the half.
The Cowboys took the opening drive and drove as deep as the TCU 16, but the drive stalled. However, Brown ended the drive with a 34-yard field goal to increase OSU’s lead to 27-13 with 11:38 left in the third quarter.
The Horned Frogs answered as they drove as deep as the OSU 16, but they had to settle for a Kell 34-yard field goal to cut the OSU lead to 27-16 with 5:51 remaining in the third period.
The battle of the field goals continued as Brown capped the ensuing OSU drive with a 32-yard field goal with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter to increase the OSU advantage to 30-16 after three periods.
TCU got to within a touchdown after a five-play, 53-yard drive that was aided by an offside penalty on OSU was capped by Miller’s 4-yard TD run. Kell’s extra point cut OSU’s lead to 30-23 with 9:22 left to play.
The first defensive takeaway of the game went to TCU as free safety Bud Clark picked off a Sanders’ pass to give the Horned Frogs the ball at their own 8 with 7:19 remaining in the game. However, the OSU defense rose to the occasion and forced a three-and-out.
However, the Horned Frogs did get the game tied on their next possession as Duggan hit Jared Wiley on a 10-yard TD pass with 1:57 remaining to play that was initially called down short at the 1 but was overturned by instant replay. Kell’s extra point knotted the game at 30 to force overtime.
TCU got the first OT possession and took its first lead of the game on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Duggan. Kell’s PAT put the Horned Frogs ahead 37-30.
Thanks to converting a fourth-and-8 from the TCU 23, OSU got the game tied on Richardson’s 1-yard plunge. Brown’s extra point tied the game at 37 to force the second overtime.