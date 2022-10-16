After trailing twice by two touchdowns, the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs rallied to force overtime, then scored the game-winning TD in the second overtime to rally past the Oklahoma State Cowboys 43-40 in a battle of Big 12 Conference, top-15  unbeatens. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

With the game tied at 37 after the first overtime, the Cowboys got the first possession in the second OT, but their drive sputtered. However, Tanner Brown hit a 52-yard field goal to put OSU up 43-40.

